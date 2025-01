Jérémy Frick injured. KEYSTONE

Servette will be without captain Jérémy Frick for the second half of the Super League season for the time being.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 31-year-old goalkeeper suffered a knee injury in a collision during training and will be out for around six weeks, according to the club. With Joël Mall, the title contenders have a valid alternative in goal.