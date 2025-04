Another loss in defense: Steve Rouiller will miss Servette for weeks Keystone

Servette will be without Steve Rouiller for six weeks, i.e. almost until the end of the Super League season. A knee injury has put the 34-year-old defender out of action.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Servette coach Thomas Häberli will be missing two more defenders on Sunday in the away game at FC Sion with Keigo Tsunemoto and Bradley Mazikou suspended.