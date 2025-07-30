Servette has to bury its dream of the Champions League. In the 2nd qualifying round, the Geneva team was eliminated by Czech representative Viktoria Pilsen despite a good start.
Servette were unable to maintain their 1-0 lead from the first leg and had to bury their dream of the Champions League after losing 3-1 in Geneva.
In the first leg in the Czech Republic, Servette only managed two shots on goal in 90 minutes. In the second leg in Geneva, they equalized this figure after just four minutes. A counter-attack completed by Samuel Mraz did not find its way into the goal. But Alexis Antunes' finish from a Giotto Morandi corner and Steve Rouiller's overlap did.
Servette give away too many gifts
However, Thomas Häberli's team gave away what appeared to be a comfortable lead before the break. Pilsen equalized the score with a double strike within three minutes (28th/31st). While Joel Mall had been a reliable back-up in the first leg, he did not cut a good figure in Geneva's goal either time.
The same applies to Theo Magnin, who was too impetuous against his opponent in the penalty area four minutes before the end of normal time and thus conceded a penalty, which the visitors converted in the person of Rafiu Durosinmi.
Before that, Grenat had given away an advantage for the second time that evening. Just three minutes after a Czech player was sent off for a rough foul (66'), Yoan Severin did his team a disservice with his second caution.
Servette now move on to the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. Their opponents on August 7 and a week later will be either Sheriff Tiraspol or Utrecht, with the Dutch side having the advantage after their 3-1 away win in the first leg.
Telegram
Servette - Viktoria Pilsen 1:3
SR Ruiz (ESP). - Goals: 4th Antunes 1:0. 29th Spacil 1:1. 31st Vydra 1:2. 87th Durosinmi (penalty) 1:3.
Servette: Mall; Magnin (89. Srdanovic), Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou (93. Jallow); Cognat, Baron; Stevanovic, Antunes (75. Bronn), Morandi (89. Varela); Mraz (75. Guillemenot).
Remarks: 66th minute red card Zeljkovic (Pilsen). 69th minute yellow card Severin.
END! Servette miss out on the Champions League
Servette can no longer react to the late goal conceded and are eliminated against Pilsen. The Grenats' Champions League dreams are over and their Europa League ticket is not yet safe.
90.+4
Yellow card for Jallow (Servette FC)
Jallow commits a tactical foul and is shown a yellow card. Time is running out for Geneva.
90.
7 minutes added time
Servette need a goal, otherwise the dream of Champions League participation will be shattered.
89.
Double change for Servette
Varela comes on for Morandi and Srdanovic for Magnin.
87.
Durosinmi converts the penalty to make it 3:1
Magnin knocks Doski off his feet and concedes a penalty. Everyone is ready for the penalty to be taken, but then the referee is called to the screen. But he doesn't change his mind and the penalty is awarded to Pilsen after all. And the Nigerian Rafiu Durosinmi converts it to make it 3:1. Bitter, Mall is still there with his fingertips.
82.
Mall at the post
A free-kick from the right half of the pitch lands in the penalty area, but Mall is not caught off guard and saves the ball.
78.
Change for Pilsen
Ladra comes on for Vydra.
75.
Great chance for Pilsen
Servette are in luck: after a corner, Markovic heads narrowly wide of the goal.
Double change for Servette
Guillemenot comes on for Mráz and the conspicuous Antunes makes way for Bronn.
72.
Cognat shoots over the goal
Morandi passes to Cognat in the middle, who tries a shot after a short dribble. But he clearly misses the target.
71.
Double change for Pilsen
Merchas Doski comes on for Spáčil and Memić replaces Havel.
69.
Yellow-red against Yoan Severin
And it's 10 v 10 again: Yoan Severin gets in impetuously and hits his opponent. Because the Servettien has already seen a yellow card, he is now sent off with a yellow card.
66.
Zeljkovic sees red
The Slovenian Adrian Zeljkovic goes for a monster tackle, but is too late and only hits a little ball and a lot of opponents.
60.
Calm before the storm?
There is still plenty of time for both teams to decide the game in normal time. However, there are no scoring chances in the final minutes. If the result doesn't change, the game will go into extra time.
53.
Servette make a strong start to the 2nd half
After the Antunes strike, Geneva kept up the pressure but lacked the necessary precision in their finishing.
48.
Antunes smashes the ball over the goal
That would have been it. Mraz lays off a long ball to Antunes, who takes a direct shot from 17 meters out and peppers the bouncing ball just over the goal.
46.
The 2nd half begins
And the 2nd half continues in Geneva.
HALF-TIME
An intense first half has come to an end. The game started perfectly for Servette with Antunes' early goal (4th). However, they hit the back of the net in the 29th and 31st minutes, giving Viktoria Pilsen a 2-1 lead at the break. The aggregate score is 2-2. Everything is still wide open in this important match. The winner of this duel can continue to dream of the Champions League and, at worst, will play in the Europa League.
44.
Stevanovic heads just wide of the goal
Cognat's shot is cleared for a corner. And it becomes dangerous after this corner. Stevanovic climbs highest and heads just wide of the goal. At least Servette are showing signs of life again.
40.
Pilsen press for the next goal
Servette seem to be struggling to digest the double strike. Now it's time to take this result into the break and then regroup.
38.
Yellow card for Cerv (Viktoria Pilsen)
37.
Yellow card for Mazikou (Servette)
The Servette player disagrees with a decision and expresses this too loudly. He receives a yellow card.
31.
Matej Vydra makes it 2:1
Mall lets a ball bounce forward unhappily. He rushes after it but is unable to stop Matej Vydra from finishing. And he slots the ball past the goalkeeper into the net to make it 2:1.
28.
Karel Spácil makes it 1:1
Karel Spácil completely misses a cross at the second post and is able to slot home from close range to make it 1-1.
25.
Yellow card for Severin (Servette)
Servette's Yoan Severin is shown a yellow card for a handball.
22.
Durosinmi has the equalizer on his feet
It's back and forth in Geneva, there's hardly any time to catch your breath. Fortunately for Servette, Durosinmi misses the net from a good position.
18.
Rouiller goes to ground - no penalty whistle
Captain Rouiller is pulled by the shirt after a corner and goes to ground. However, the referee allows play to continue. Could have been seen differently.
13.
Mall is challenged
Pilsen may have missed the start, but they're not giving up yet. The Czechs are firing from all angles. But Mall has shown no signs of uncertainty with his long-range shots so far.
10.
Pilsen sniff at an equalizer
Mall is confused by an opponent and reaches into space. Fortunately for him, Mazikou is alert and manages to clear the ball before it reaches the line.
4.
Antunes gives Servette an early lead
Servette get off to a good start and take the lead in the 4th minute. Antunes gets into position in front of goal and converts the ball extended by Rouiller with ice-cold precision. The aggregate score is now 2:0 for Geneva.
1.
The ball is rolling
It's about to start in Geneva
The teams have entered the pitch and high-fived their opponents. The match will kick off shortly.
Kick-off is at 21:00
Watch live here as Servette take on the "Match of the Year". Kick-off is at 21:00.
Servette's starting line-up
There are no changes to Servette's starting eleven compared to the first leg. Thomas Häberli has named the following starting eleven:
Joël Mall; Bradley Mazikou, Yoan Severin, Steve Rouiller, Théo Magnin; Anthony Baron, Timothé Cognat; Giotto Morandi, Alexis Antunes, Miroslav Stevanovic; Samuel Mráz
Servette can secure their Europa League ticket today
Wednesday's match is already being stylized as the "game of the year" in Geneva. After all, if Servette advance, it would be certain that they will play in Europe in the fall - at least in the Europa League. This would give the club financial security at an early stage and open up additional options on the transfer market for the sporting director.
And, of course, the dream of the top flight lives on: Servette won the first leg 1:0 away from home. A draw in the second leg would therefore be enough to secure a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
The winner of the clash will face either Rangers or Panathinaikos in the Champions League qualifying round. The losing team will continue in the Europa League qualifiers against Utrecht or Sheriff Tiraspol.
Servette face Viktoria Pilsen in the 2nd qualifying round
If Servette are eliminated by Viktoria Pilsen, their dream of qualifying for the Champions League will be shattered. But the European adventure would not be over yet. An overview:
Runners-up Servette's path to the European Cup
- Servette, runners-up in the 2024/25 season, will compete in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Champions League. Geneva have to survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and playoffs) - all with a first and second leg - to qualify for the league phase.
- If Servette first win against Viktoria Pilsen in Q2 but then lose either in Q3 or in the playoffs, they will automatically qualify for the Europa League league phase.
- If they lose in Q2, Servette will end up in Q3 of the Europa League and will have to win two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) to enter the league phase of the Europa League.
- If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, Geneva will automatically qualify for the Conference League phase.
- If they also lose Q3 in the Europa League, they will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.
- European survival will then be at stake there. One win is enough to qualify for the Conference League phase; another defeat would mean the end of their European adventure.