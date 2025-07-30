Servette is eliminated against Viktoria Pilsen despite a dream start. Keystone

Servette has to bury its dream of the Champions League. In the 2nd qualifying round, the Geneva team was eliminated by Czech representative Viktoria Pilsen despite a good start.

Patrick Lämmle

Servette were unable to maintain their 1-0 lead from the first leg and had to bury their dream of the Champions League after losing 3-1 in Geneva.

In the first leg in the Czech Republic, Servette only managed two shots on goal in 90 minutes. In the second leg in Geneva, they equalized this figure after just four minutes. A counter-attack completed by Samuel Mraz did not find its way into the goal. But Alexis Antunes' finish from a Giotto Morandi corner and Steve Rouiller's overlap did.

Servette give away too many gifts

However, Thomas Häberli's team gave away what appeared to be a comfortable lead before the break. Pilsen equalized the score with a double strike within three minutes (28th/31st). While Joel Mall had been a reliable back-up in the first leg, he did not cut a good figure in Geneva's goal either time.

The same applies to Theo Magnin, who was too impetuous against his opponent in the penalty area four minutes before the end of normal time and thus conceded a penalty, which the visitors converted in the person of Rafiu Durosinmi.

Before that, Grenat had given away an advantage for the second time that evening. Just three minutes after a Czech player was sent off for a rough foul (66'), Yoan Severin did his team a disservice with his second caution.

Servette now move on to the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League. Their opponents on August 7 and a week later will be either Sheriff Tiraspol or Utrecht, with the Dutch side having the advantage after their 3-1 away win in the first leg.

Telegram

Servette - Viktoria Pilsen 1:3

SR Ruiz (ESP). - Goals: 4th Antunes 1:0. 29th Spacil 1:1. 31st Vydra 1:2. 87th Durosinmi (penalty) 1:3.

Servette: Mall; Magnin (89. Srdanovic), Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou (93. Jallow); Cognat, Baron; Stevanovic, Antunes (75. Bronn), Morandi (89. Varela); Mraz (75. Guillemenot).

Remarks: 66th minute red card Zeljkovic (Pilsen). 69th minute yellow card Severin.