Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates his goal against Bologna Keystone

Bologna suffered a setback in the battle for a Champions League place. The away game against Atalanta Bergamo ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Mateo Retegui and Mario Pasalic gave the home side the lead up to the 21st minute, which they defended until the end. Swiss internationals Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye played through for Bologna, with Ndoye repeatedly causing danger on the left flank and ending up being the most fouled player of the match. However, even he was unable to change the score. Michel Aebischer, meanwhile, once again had to make do with the role of substitute.

It was only Bologna's fifth league defeat of the season. In the previous six games, the team had picked up 16 out of a possible 18 points.