Taulant Xhaka's burning of a pyro flare at FC Basel's championship celebrations last May will not go unpunished. The 34-year-old will be fined for violating the Explosives Act.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taulant Xhaka set off a pyro flare at FC Basel's championship celebrations in May of this year. This is not without criminal consequences.

The Basel public prosecutor's office issues a penalty order for the unauthorized handling of pyrotechnic objects as defined by the Explosives Act.

Xhaka is sentenced to a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 2510. The sentence is legally binding. Show more

Taulant Xhaka is at the forefront of FC Basel's championship celebrations on Barfüsserplatz in May 2025, gets carried away with abusive chants against GC and FCZ and finally sets off a pyro flare on the balcony of Papa Joe's restaurant. The following day, he apologized via Instagram, but the action still had consequences.

The league already punished the FCB club legend last May with a one-match ban, a fine of CHF 7,500 and 18 hours of community service for the benefit of football. Now the 34-year-old is also facing criminal charges and has received a penalty order from the Basel public prosecutor's office for the unauthorized handling of pyrotechnic objects within the meaning of the Explosives Act. This was reported by "BZ Basel".

According to the penalty order, Xhaka ignited the emergency signal flare in the midst of other people and then dropped it on the ground, where it continued to burn and could hardly be extinguished. The public prosecutor's office therefore imposed a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of CHF 2510. The probationary period is extended from two to three years. This means that if Xhaka violates the law again in the next three years, the entire fine of around 75,000 francs would be due.

In the case of a conditional fine, an additional connecting fine of around one fifth of the fine is usually due. Xhaka must therefore pay a good 15,000 francs. He has not lodged an appeal against the penalty order, meaning that the judgment is legally binding.

This might also interest you