Several people were seriously injured when football fans stormed onto the pitch at Hamburger SV's promotion celebration in the Volksparkstadion. One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Hamburg fire department.

According to the fire department, 19 fans were taken to nearby hospitals with serious injuries and five with minor injuries.

HSV had made a perfect return to the Bundesliga after seven years in the second tier by beating SSV Ulm 6:1. A few minutes before the end of the game, some supporters stormed onto the pitch, knocking over advertising boards. At the end of the game, there was no stopping them. The police had to stop fans from entering the dressing room.

The emergency services had a lot to do with major events at the weekend. In addition to the HSV promotion, people celebrated the 836th Hafengeburtstag in the city, and pop star Roland Kaiser performed in the Barclays Arena in the stadium's neighborhood.