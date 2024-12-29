During a chat on Sky, Mohamed Salah talks about his big goal of winning the Premier League and immediately makes Liverpool fans sit up and take notice: "It's my last year at the club, so I want to give something special back to the city."

When asked by the presenter whether Salah really believed that he would be finished at Liverpool in the summer, the Egyptian said: "So far, yes. It's the last six months. We are a long way from any progress (in the contract negotiations, ed.). We'll have to wait and see."

Salah is currently having a stellar season, a thought the winger keeps feeding himself whenever he is distracted by the extension issue. He says he wants to look back on his time at Liverpool at some point and say: "I've had an incredible season."

Salah's contract at Liverpool runs until the end of June 2025.