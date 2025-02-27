The Australian women's national football team lost all three games at the "SheBelieves Cup". IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Radio presenter and comedian Marty Sheargold caused a major scandal on his show with sexist comments about the Australian women's national football team. He has lost his job and now the government has intervened.

The Australian women's national football team is in action on Sunday evening. At the "SheBelieves Cup", the Matildas will face the USA after their opening defeat against Japan (0:4). They also lost their second game in the group stage of the US Soccer Federation tournament (1:2).

The following day, Marty Sheargold, an Australian radio presenter and comedian, makes some momentous statements. "I'd rather hammer a nail into the head of my penis than watch that ... Is there any men's sport we can talk about?" said the 53-year-old on his show on the radio station "Triple M" on Monday.

There was something wrong with the Australian women's national team after falling in love with them at the 2023 World Cup at home. The players reminded him of ten-year-olds with their internal disputes and friendship problems. Sheargold continues: "I'm sorry for questioning the whole sport, but that's my opinion."

Sheargold asks for an apology

Horror instead of laughter. His opinion provokes a storm of indignation. His employer "Triple M" parted ways with him. In a statement from the radio station, Sheargold admits that he is fully aware of the consequences of his comments. He asks the women's team to apologize. All comedy, including his, can sometimes go wrong.

Shergold's words also find their way to the Australian Football Association. "Such comments not only diminish the exceptional achievements and contributions of our women's national soccer team, they also fail to recognize their profound impact on Australian sport and society," the association said.

Players Alex Chidiac and Clare Wheeler are speaking out on social media. The comments were "so sick", wrote Chidiac. "Sport is for everyone, comments like that are for no one," says Wheeler.

Prime Minister reacts to the statements

Politicians have now also reacted - and at the highest level. According to media reports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned Sheargold's contemptuous and derogatory comments. "Those were shocking comments", said Albanese on the radio station "Nova100". It is completely unacceptable for someone to think something like that, let alone say it. The comments were not funny, but offensive.

The Australian women's national football team played their way into the hearts of the public at the 2023 home World Cup. Back then, the Matildas advanced to the semi-finals. The Australians were less successful at the SheBelieves Cup, also losing their third and final match against Colombia.

The Matildas are held in high regard in Australia. Darren England/AAP/dpa

