Large fan marches, record crowds and huge euphoria surrounding the Swiss national team - the European Championship in Switzerland exceeded expectations. What is the outcome from the association's point of view? Watch the live stream of the media conference.

Luca Betschart

Last Sunday, the thrilling home European Championship came to an end with the grand final between England and Spain. This leaves SFA Secretary General Robert Breiter with mixed feelings. "Waking up from a dream is hard, even when it has become reality," said Breiter at the association's media conference.

However, his conclusion was positive throughout: "It was a fantastic tournament, a summer fairytale. A unique groove and a wonderful vibe full of joy and enthusiasm. We had sold-out stadiums, saw great football and had an outstanding team in England as European champions."

Tournament director Doris Keller expressed similar sentiments: "We worked for two years for this. Everything turned out even better than we imagined," says Keller, adding: "It was always important to us that we organize a summer festival - for the Swiss and foreign guests."

The very best advertising

It works, not least because Switzerland is the perfect venue for the European Championship tournament. "With its short distances, Switzerland was exactly the right country at the right time for this tournament," says Breiter. "We surprised everyone, including ourselves. We have done the very best advertising for our country and for women's football. We can proudly say that we backed the right horse."

For Breiter, however, the path we have taken does not end with the end of the tournament: "Now we are even more challenged. True to the motto: Here to stay. We have to work together to ensure that the success of this tournament can be carried into the future."

