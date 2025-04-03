  1. Residential Customers
UEFA Executive Committee SFA President Dominique Blanc not elected

SDA

3.4.2025 - 14:07

Dominique Blanc would have needed 29 votes at the UEFA Congress, but only 11 votes were cast in his favor
KEYSTONE

Dominique Blanc, President of the Swiss Football Association (SFA), has missed out on election to the UEFA Executive Committee. Like three other of the 11 candidates for the seven seats, he came away empty-handed.

Keystone-SDA

03.04.2025, 14:07

03.04.2025, 14:55

Blanc received 11 votes, with only Portugal's Pedro Proença receiving fewer (7). 29 votes would have been needed for the election. Frank Paauw from the Netherlands, Gabriele Gravina from Italy, Hans-Joachim Watzke from Germany, Marijan Kustic from Croatia, Ari Lahti from Finland, Aiva Pohlak from Estonia and Armen Melikbekyan from Armenia were elected.

Dominique Blanc has headed the Swiss Football Association for six years. He previously headed the amateur league. He was involved in working groups for the international associations FIFA and UEFA.

