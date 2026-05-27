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Swiss Cup SFA sanctions GC and Stade Lausanne-Ouchy

SDA

27.5.2026 - 12:19

The incidents at the Pontaise stadium on April 18 have repercussions
The incidents at the Pontaise stadium on April 18 have repercussions
Keystone

The incidents surrounding the Cup semi-final between Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Grasshoppers on April 18 have resulted in sanctions for both clubs.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2026, 12:19

The Control and Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football Association has imposed a fine of CHF 60,100 on GC for the misconduct of its fans inside and outside the stadium, a sector ban (GC fan corner) for the next two home Cup matches and a conditional sector ban with a probationary period of two years.

According to the SFA, if the probation period is not complied with or if an incident of similar severity is repeated, the conditional sector ban will be enforced at the Zurich team's first home cup match after the new offense.

The Control and Disciplinary Commission imposed a fine of CHF 6400 on FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy for the behavior of its fans inside the stadium and for the club's breaches of safety regulations.

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