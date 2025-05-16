Taulant Xhaka has been fined several times for his inappropriate behavior and inappropriate comments during FC Basel's championship celebrations on Barfüsserplatz.

In his verdict, the President of the Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League (SFL), acting as a single judge, imposed a triple sanction on the Basel midfielder. Xhaka faces a one-match ban, which will come into force immediately if FC Basel officially waives its right to appeal, a fine of CHF 7,500 and 18 hours of community service for the benefit of football. Xhaka must carry out the work within six months in consultation with the SFL office.

The SFL opened disciplinary proceedings on Monday after Xhaka made disparaging remarks about FC Zurich and GC over a microphone at the spontaneous championship celebrations on Barfüsserplatz on Sunday evening. FC Basel subsequently apologized to the Zurich clubs and distanced itself from the "primitive statements". Xhaka also apologized.

End of career taken into account

In addition to the apologies submitted, the single judge also took Xhaka's announced career end into account in his ruling. At the same time, however, the judge emphasized: "The penalty is to be combined with an increased fine and the obligation to perform community service for the benefit of football. This is to make up for the negative effect his behavior has had on the public." An appeal against the decision can be lodged with the Swiss Football League's Court of Appeal within five days.

The punishment by the SFL is not the end of the story for Xhaka. FC Basel officials have also announced that they will punish their player. At least he will be able to serve his one-match ban next Sunday away against YB. Xhaka will be eligible to play again in his last home game at St. Jakob-Park on May 24.