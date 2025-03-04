Ciriaco Sforza is no longer coach at Schaffhausen. Hakan Yakin takes over for him Keystone

Ciriaco Sforza is no longer coach at FC Schaffhausen. The Challenge League bottom club is parting ways with the 55-year-old with immediate effect. Hakan Yakin will take over.

Just five wins from 24 games were ultimately reason enough for the FC Schaffhausen management to draw a line under their collaboration with Sforza. The former international only joined FCS last July after more than three years away.

With Hakan Yakin, Sforza is succeeded by a familiar face in Schaffhausen. The 48-year-old first worked under his brother Murat and later under Martin Andermatt as assistant coach before being promoted to head coach in the summer of 2022. They parted ways in May 2023 at Yakin's request. He is now tasked with saving the club from relegation from the Challenge League. The club did not disclose the duration of the contract.

Most recently, Yakin was coach at Turkish Süper Lig club Istanbulspor for three months, where they parted ways in January 2024.