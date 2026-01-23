Ciriaco Sforza was a fan favorite in Kaiserslautern—until he transferred to Bayern in 1995. In this World Cup interview, the Swiss player recalls angry fans—including flying bratwursts—and the harsh reality at what was then known as “FC Hollywood.”

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Ciriaco Sforza first became a fan favorite in Kaiserslautern and then transferred to FC Bayern Munich in 1995. The move caused a great deal of anger among the Red Devils' fans.

After he left, fans pelted him with bratwurst and beer, forcing Sforza to flee into the catacombs. Looking back, he shows understanding for the fans' emotional reactions.

Sforza describes his time at FC Bayern as a highly competitive environment with many stars and a lot of pressure. He says that the only way to succeed was through consistent performance. Summary created with

In 1993, Ciriaco Sforza joined Kaiserslautern from GC for two million francs. The Aargau native made a huge impact with the Red Devils—the playmaking midfielder scored 14 goals in 51 Bundesliga games. Although the club offered him a three-year contract with an annual salary of two million marks, he turned it down—and in the summer of 1995, he transferred to league rival and champion Bayern Munich.

Kaiserslautern's Ciriaco Sforza (left) in a duel with Lothar Matthäus, who would later become his teammate. Image: Imago

The frustration over the departure of the key player at Betzenberg is immense. The fans are even throwing bratwurst and beer at Sforza—the former fan favorite is forced to flee to the underground tunnels.

Later, he came to understand the reaction. “Almost every club hates Bayern Munich. And now one of Kaiserslautern’s best players is transferring there. They did get a lot of money (over six million Swiss francs—Ed.), but the die-hard fans don’t applaud you for the transfer at first…,” Sforza recalls during the World Cup talk.

How did it feel to flee from his own fans into the locker room? “Disappointed, and also sad,” admits Sforza, who describes the situation as “a little crazy.” But you have to understand why they act that way. As long as it stays within reasonable limits, it’s okay. In private, they never bothered him with anything. “It was only during practice or at the stadium that the taunts came—or the sausages,” says Sforza. “You have to be able to deal with that. It’s not easy.”

The Shark Tank: Bayern Munich

From the big boss in Kaiserslautern to the mighty FC Bayern—which the press used to call “FC Hollywood” back then because the club provided so many stories. Players like Oliver Kahn, Lothar Matthäus, and Mehmet Scholl turned Säbener Strasse into a shark tank. Do you automatically have to put your elbows out there?

“Whether it’s at Bayern or Kaiserslautern—you always have to fight your way through if you want to achieve something and have goals. That rough patch is what brought me to Munich. I knew all along: ‘You can only become a starter if you perform well. Because everyone here is a national team player.’ And I managed to do just that.”

The Swiss international stayed in Munich for only one season before joining Inter Milan. This was followed by a triumphant return to Kaiserslautern. With the then-promoted team, Sforza—who served as captain under coach Otto Rehhagel—won the championship in sensational fashion. After a total of three seasons, he made a second attempt with Bayern before returning to Kaiserslautern once again in 2002.

All episodes featuring Ciriaco Sforza in the series *br*: “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Ciriaco Sforza