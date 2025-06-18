Will Ciriaco Sforza soon be on the sidelines at the Hoppers? Picture: Keystone

GC will start training on June 26. It is not yet known with which coach the Zurich club will start its pre-season preparations. Ciriaco Sforza is said to be a candidate, another lead leads to Austria.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tomas Oral saved GC from relegation. However, his contract with the Hoppers expired at the end of the season and has not yet been extended.

Rumor has it that Ciriaco Sforza is a candidate for the vacant coaching position.

Another name that is hotly traded: Gerald Scheiblehner. Last fall, a transfer of the 48-year-old to the Zurich club failed. However, he now has an exit clause in his contract. Show more

The new GC sporting director Alain Sutter has a lot of work ahead of him. On Tuesday, the Hoppers announced the departure of 10 players who need to be replaced. And the coaching position has not yet been filled either. Tomas Oral's contract expired at the end of the season. And although the German saved GC from relegation, his contract has not yet been extended. It is hard to imagine that Oral will remain on the GC sidelines next season.

On Tuesday, "Blick", among others, spread the rumor that Ciriaco Sforza is a candidate for the vacant position. Sforza has a GC past both as a player and as a coach. The 55-year-old's links to Bayern Munich could also be a plus point, as the Munich club plays a role in the GC structure.

However, Sforza's track record as a coach has been rather modest so far. At the Hoppers, where he was coach between 2009 and 2012, his points average was 1.36 per game. It was even lower at Luzern, Wohlen, Thun, Wil, Basel and most recently at Schaffhausen.

Another trail leads to Austria

Another name that is said to be on the list of preferred candidates: Gerald Scheiblehner. The "Oberösterreichische Nachrichten" headlines: "Again! Swiss club courts Scheiblehner."

Gerald Scheiblehner is the coach of Blau-Weiss Linz and is said to be on GC's wish list. Keystone

There were already talks between Scheiblehner and GC in the fall of 2024. The parties were actually already in agreement at the time, but Blau-Weiss Linz refused to release the coach. Shortly afterwards, the 48-year-old extended his contract until 2027, but apparently has an exit clause. In other words, nothing would stand in the way of a transfer to GC. However, the Zurich club would have to pay a transfer fee of an unknown amount.

Scheiblehner finished the season in 6th place with Linz, exceeding the club's expectations. With Linz, he achieved exactly what they dream of at the traditional Zurich club.

