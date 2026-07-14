A botched handshake, a bright-red Karl-Heinz Rummenigge—and an image that Ciriaco Sforza would be unable to shake for years. In the World Cup Talk, the Swiss player recounts how he became the “black sheep” at Bayern.

That's How the Legendary "Stinkstiefel-Gate" Came About Sforza: “Rummenigge turned bright red in the Bayern locker room”

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Sforza's early days at Bayern were marked by conflict: Under Otto Rehhagel, he was forced to play more defensively and thus lost his joy for the game—after one season, he transferred to Inter Milan.

According to Sforza, the dispute with Bayern’s vice president, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, began over what seemed to be a trivial incident in the locker room. Sforza politely criticized the Bayern boss’s perfunctory handshake, whereupon, according to him, Rummenigge “turned bright red.”

After the incident, Sforza was considered a “troublemaker” at Bayern and could hardly shake that image. Although the two later reconciled, Sforza says labels like that stick around for a long time. Summary created with

Ciriaco Sforza's early days at FC Bayern were turbulent and fraught with conflict. After transferring from Kaiserslautern to Munich in 1995 for just over 6 million Swiss francs, the Swiss player was forced into a defensive role under coach Otto Rehhagel—a role that did not suit him at all.

The creative playmaker visibly lost his joy for soccer and later even publicly criticized the coach’s lack of tactical training. Early on, the then-26-year-old hinted at a possible transfer—even though he had signed a three-year contract just a few months earlier.

After Sforza won the UEFA Cup with Bayern in 1996, he left the German record champions after just one season to join Inter Milan. On the one hand, the Swiss player had been a fan of the Nerazzurri since childhood; on the other hand, Roy Hodgson, his former Swiss national team coach, was actively courting him.

His transfer caused a major uproar in Munich. Bayern Vice President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge publicly called Sforza a “troublemaker” at the time and accused him of leaving in a hurry. But how exactly did the public mudslinging between the former world-class striker (who also once played for Servette) and Sforza come about?

"Afterward, he put me in that drawer."

“It was actually something quite mundane,” the Swiss player says in the World Cup talk show. He had walked into the locker room on Säbener Strasse. “We were all sitting in the locker room, and Rummenigge shook everyone’s hand. Thomas Linke was to my left, Markus Babbel to my right. Then Kalle walked by, went over to Thommy, and shook his hand while saying hello. Then he came over to me, shook my hand—but was already looking at the next person,” recalls the 56-year-old.

There was tension between Ciri Sforza and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Photo: blue Sport/Imago

“I told him, ‘Hey, excuse me, but where I come from, people look each other in the eye when they shake hands’—but in a normal tone of voice,” Sforza recalls, adding, “Kalle turned bright red.”

When the Bayern vice president finally walked away, Thomas Linke reportedly said to him, “From now on, you’re going to have big problems with him because you attacked him.” In fact, the rebuke had an immediate effect. “After that incident, he pigeonholed me,” Sforza sums up, referring to the remarks about him being a troublemaker.

Getting rid of that image isn’t easy, the man from Aargau notes. “I don’t think it’s okay. You can also talk to people and ask them why and how it came about—that never happened.” At least the two quarrelers made up later. “We finally had a heart-to-heart after quite some time. But once you’re pigeonholed like that, you stay pigeonholed.”

Rummenigge Was Also Part of the Legendary Prank

Rummenigge also took part in the legendary prank on “Verstehen Sie Spass?” In that episode, the TV show staged reactions to Sforza’s transfer to Inter (which, shortly thereafter, actually happened in real life).

"At the time of filming, there were negotiations between Bayern and Inter. That's why I was a little taken aback at first. But they handled it brilliantly. I really didn't notice a thing, not even for a second," says Sforza.

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All episodes featuring Ciriaco Sforza in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Ciriaco Sforza