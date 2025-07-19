Marion Daube wants to take the momentum of the European Championships with her Keystone

Marion Daube takes stock after the Swiss team's elimination. The SFA Director of Women's Football leaves the future of coach Pia Sundhage open.

Marion Daube, the defeat against Spain was only a few hours ago. Now the home European Championship is over for Switzerland. What moment will you remember most from this tournament?

"It's difficult to pick just one moment. I think the moment when the players ran onto the pitch on Friday. To feel that energy in the packed stadium - it was great. It was also great to see the players giving their all emotionally and collectively at this tournament. The players all did a great job. They can be proud of that."

This national team has moved the crowds in the almost three weeks since the tournament began. On Friday, over 20,000 people marched from Bern city center towards the Wankdorf. How confident are you that this euphoria won't die down now?

"We've set a whole movement in motion at this tournament. It's really impressive what has happened among the population. I'm looking forward to reviewing everything again in the coming days. And I hope the players will do the same. We are of course working very hard to ensure that interest in women's football remains with the various legacy projects."

Keyword "Here to stay". It is the guiding principle under which all projects to promote women's football are summarized.

"Yes, exactly. We exemplify this in the SFA. With the national team, we now have a figurehead that can have a big impact. It's important to keep this movement going. The national team doesn't meet again until the fall, but football also takes place in between. Whether regionally or in the top league. That's why it's crucial that people go to the stadiums and support the girls and women. We have aroused a great deal of interest with this tournament. I have high hopes for the future."

Do the fans who cheered on the national team now also go to matches in the Swiss Super League?

"We're also trying to develop the league with the help of the national team. In the past, we've seen that the number of spectators has already increased dramatically - whether in front of the TV or in the stadiums. And a lot more games are being played in the big stadiums. A lot has already happened there. We are in close contact with the clubs and I think we can now take the next step. But it will take some time."

Dominique Blanc was a great supporter of women's football as SFA President. What is the situation with his successor Peter Knäbel?

"Our focus in recent weeks has been entirely on this European Championship. But we've already had a few talks. The most important thing for me is that everyone recognizes the potential of women's football. Be it with the national team, in the league or in promoting the game across the board. We now have to use this momentum. We will have a retreat in August and then sit down together in October to discuss strategic matters. But this tournament has shown that there is a lot of potential that is worth investing in."

Pia Sundhage has already emphasized several times that Switzerland has a bright future ahead of it thanks to the promotion of young talent and the many great talents. What do you think?

"We have set ourselves the goal of qualifying for all final tournaments, whether with the A team or the U teams. I think the team has done a very good job of integrating the new generation with Pia, although the experienced players have also made an important contribution in this regard. The team spirit is very special. That gives me a very positive outlook for the future."

Will Sundhage remain national coach? Her contract runs until the end of the year, but the European Championship was her greatest motivation for working in the SFA.

"We will certainly take the time to process all the impressions and let the whole thing settle. Yes, Pia has a contract until the end of the year, and anything is possible in all directions. But we don't want to go in any direction shortly after the tournament, we really want to take our time and analyze everything."