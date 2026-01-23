A positive assessment despite the disappointment: That is the conclusion reached by officials of the Swiss Football Association following their quarterfinal exit from the World Cup.

“Yes, of course we’re sad. But above all, we’re very, very proud.” With these words, SFV President Peter Knäbel concluded the post-tournament press conference on Sunday morning in Kansas City.

Seated between national team coach Murat Yakin and national team director Pierluigi Tami, Knäbel seemed less shaken than his two colleagues—despite the bitter defeat just twelve hours earlier. He emphasized in particular that the team had “given the young Swiss fans moments they will never forget.”

For Pierluigi Tami, however, it was much harder to come to terms with the elimination. For the national team director, it was the last major tournament before his retirement in September. Since taking office in 2019, he has played a crucial role in the Swiss national team’s athletic development. He was understandably devastated by the unfortunate outcome—and still couldn’t make sense of Breel Embolo’s red card.

"I'm not satisfied with the referee's performance. I would have liked to see the rules applied equally to both teams. You can’t say he had a clear line. Of course, these are details. But if we as a team have to pay attention to these details, then the same goes for the referees,” said Tami.

Murat Yakin Wants to Continue

Like President Knäbel, Tami also emphasized that he had enjoyed the tournament despite the bitter ending. Switzerland’s first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 1954 shows that Swiss soccer is on the right track. At the same time, he recalled the numerous changes the SFV had initiated following the disappointing World Cup performance in Qatar in 2022.

"We've learned a tremendous amount from our mistakes in Qatar, and we're now on the right track. Positive developments were already evident at the 2024 European Championship. Today, I can say: I'm proud of the way Switzerland plays soccer."

Murat Yakin, whose contract with the SFV runs through 2028, also made it clear that he would like to continue his work. “It fills me with great pride to be able to coach this team. For me, taking a different path is out of the question. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us,” said the national team coach.

The next leg of the journey will first take the team back to Switzerland. The national team will depart on Monday afternoon and land in Zurich around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday. A reception with Swiss fans is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. at Turbinenplatz.