Rumors had been circulating for weeks, and now it's official: Former FCZ sporting director Marinko Jurendic is set to become Chief Sports Officer at the Swiss Football Association.

Marinko Jurendic has been appointed to the new position of CSO at the Swiss Football Association.

Here's what it's all about Marinko Jurendic will become the first Chief Sports Officer of the Swiss Football Association and will assume overall responsibility for the organization's sports strategy.

Going forward, he will lead the men's and women's national teams, as well as the youth teams, under a single leadership structure.

One of his first tasks will be to find a successor for National Team Director Pierluigi Tami, who will soon be retiring. Summary created with

Marinko Jurendic will assume the newly created position of Chief Sports Officer (CSO) at the Swiss Football Association. The 48-year-old will be responsible for the association’s overall sports strategy. He will assume his new role on August 17, 2026.

With this appointment, the SFV is filling this key position for the first time. Association President Peter Knäbel created the position after taking office last summer in order to consolidate the sports divisions under a single leadership. Going forward, Jurendic will be responsible for the men’s and women’s national teams as well as the youth programs. Organizationally, the role is on the same level as the General Secretariat headed by Robert Breiter. The women’s and youth divisions had previously reported to Breiter.

“With Marinko Jurendic, we are gaining exactly the kind of leader who combines extensive professional expertise with high credibility and a wealth of experience in Swiss soccer. He knows the SFV and its challenges inside and out—including the heightened expectations of modern soccer following the successful World Cup,” SFV President Peter Knäbel is quoted as saying in an SFV press release.

Jurendic says: “Returning to the SFV is both an honor and a pleasure for me. (...) The position of CSO offers a great opportunity to bring the various sports divisions closer together, to integrate them, and to develop a common sports strategy across all levels. Our goal must be to create the best possible conditions for the development of our young talent and for the long-term success of Swiss soccer. As we’ve just seen at the World Cup, this can only be achieved through teamwork.”

Most recently played in the Bundesliga

Jurendic brings a wealth of experience from professional soccer. Most recently, he served as sporting director for Bundesliga club FC Augsburg. During his two-year tenure, the club generated a surplus of approximately 45 million euros on the transfer market. A year ago, Jurendic had to leave the club as part of a strategic realignment of the team.

Previously, the Bosnian-born coach, who grew up in Central Switzerland, had served as sporting director of FC Zurich for three years and led the club to the championship title in 2022. His coaching career has taken him to SC Kriens and FC Aarau, among other clubs. He is also familiar with the SFV from personal experience: the trained teacher previously worked there as an assistant to the technical director and as a forward coach.

Jurendic is regarded as an analytical and detail-oriented soccer expert with a particular interest in strategic issues and the further development of organizational structures. It is precisely these skills that he is now expected to bring to his new role.

Search Underway for Tami's Successor

His personal background could also be an asset to the association. As a dual citizen, Jurendic understands firsthand the challenges surrounding players with multiple nationalities. This issue has recently gained prominence after the SFV lost two promising young players, Leon Avdullahu and Albian Hajdari, to Kosovo.

His appointment therefore comes as no surprise. Peter Knäbel is said to have held Jurendic in high regard for quite some time. After his stint in Augsburg, many even believed he was capable of making the leap to another club in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Instead, Jurendic is now returning to Switzerland. One of his first tasks will be to find a successor for national team director Pierluigi Tami, who is retiring. In addition, following the departures of Marc Hottiger as head of youth development and U20 national team coach Gian-Luca Privitelli, other key positions in the sports department need to be filled.