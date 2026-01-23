Marinko Jurendic is the new top executive at the Swiss Football Association. The 48-year-old is taking on the new role of Chief Sports Officer (CSO), according to an announcement by the SFV.

This marks the first time this key position—created following the inauguration of Association President Peter Knäbel last summer—has been filled. Starting August 17, 2026, Jurendic will assume overall responsibility for the SFV’s sports division. Under his leadership, the men’s national teams, women’s soccer, and soccer development—including the youth program—will be consolidated. The CSO reports directly to Knäbel.

With this new structure, the association aims to consolidate its sports expertise and further strengthen collaboration among the various departments. “In Marinko Jurendic, we are gaining exactly the kind of leader who combines deep professional expertise with high credibility and a wealth of experience in Swiss soccer,” says Knäbel. According to the association’s president, Jurendic is very familiar with the SFV and the challenges of modern soccer—including the heightened expectations following the successful World Cup.

FCZ Used as a Stepping Stone

Jurendic brings experience from both national and international professional soccer. From 2020 to 2023, he served as sporting director at FC Zurich and led the club to the Swiss championship in 2022. He then served as sporting director for Bundesliga club FC Augsburg until the summer of 2025. During that time, the club achieved its best Bundesliga result in ten years, earning 43 points in the 2024–25 season.

Born in what is now Bosnia, this native of Central Switzerland is already familiar with the SFV from his earlier years. From 2009 to 2017, the certified teacher worked for the association in youth and talent development and as deputy technical director. He also served as a coach for SC Kriens and FC Aarau.

With meticulousness and foresight

Jurendic is known as a meticulous worker with a keen interest in strategy, development, and processes. He will now bring these skills to the SFV. “Returning to the SFV is both an honor and a joy for me. For me, however, it is not a return to the past, but a challenging step toward the future,” says Jurendic. The new position offers the opportunity to bring the various sports divisions closer together and to develop a unified athletic vision across all levels.

A key task is already awaiting the new CSO: Jurendic must arrange for a successor to national team director Pierluigi Tami. With the team’s World Cup exit in the quarterfinals, the seven-year tenure of the soon-to-be 65-year-old from Ticino came to an end, and he is retiring.

According to the SFV, Jurendic will be officially introduced on September 1, 2026, at a press conference in Muri near Bern, where he will speak in detail about his responsibilities and athletic priorities.