Ahead of the weekend, FIFA withdrew its plans to bring in high-profile investors following massive pressure from the continental confederations. However, the criticism of Gianni Infantino has not (yet) subsided.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) immediately launched another attack on FIFA. “The current FIFA leadership has lost not only UEFA’s trust, but also that of many other members of the soccer family,” UEFA announced on Saturday. Still, it was welcomed that FIFA, under President Gianni Infantino, had previously scrapped its plans to sell the commercial World Cup rights to investors.

Swiss national Infantino is under intense pressure—many in the soccer world and even in politics are calling for his resignation.

“We cannot continue like this—with secret schemes concocted at breakneck speed by faceless individuals, the benefits of which for the sport are questionable,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. “We must identify those responsible and hold them accountable.”

Knäbel: “Unacceptable”

The Swiss Football Association took a more moderate stance. In a statement to Keystone-SDA, President Peter Knäbel said that the SFV welcomed FIFA’s swift decision to withdraw the (investor) seats. “We expressly welcome the fact that the unified reactions of the continental and national associations were taken seriously and that appropriate action was taken. For us, both the content of the proposal and the manner in which it came about were unacceptable.”

SFV President Peter Knäbel. © no source

One thing is clear: Rejecting the investors’ plans will not immediately restore calm. The president of the Danish Football Association (DBU) responded on Saturday with a statement saying, “I fully agree with UEFA that trust in Infantino has been lost. That is why I cannot support him either.”

UEFA announced that it would immediately begin discussions with partners around the world to find new ways to distribute FIFA funds. The task of rebuilding trust in FIFA has only just begun.