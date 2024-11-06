Shakhtar play against Young Boys in the Champions League today. However, the Ukrainians' "home game" will take place in Gelsenkirchen due to the war. The journey there is more complicated for Shakhtar than for the actual guests from Bern. Insider Thomas Grimm explains.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Grimm was president of both Young Boys and the Ukrainian Football Association.

In an interview with blue Sport, the sports official explains why it is extremely inconvenient for Shakhtar to travel to their home game in Gelsenkirchen.

The match between Shakhtar and YB can be seen live on blue Sport on Wednesday at 6.45 pm. Show more

Thomas Grimm, you were president of Young Boys from 2007 to 2009 and president of the Ukrainian Football Association from 2018 to 2020. Are you particularly looking ahead to the match between Shakhtar Donetsk and YB today?

Thomas Grimm: I have great respect for both clubs for what they have achieved in the past. The starting position is of course completely different in terms of the mental prerequisites. YB come from a safe country, can fly to the game and fly back again. Shakhtar are a completely different matter. I have a lot of respect for the players when I see the pressure they are under.

The game against YB will take place in Gelsenkirchen. From Shakhtar's point of view, that's certainly not easy logistically?

Exactly, you can't fly in Ukraine. When they travel to Gelsenkirchen, they first take a bus to Lviv and then a train from Lviv to a Polish border town, where they then take a plane to Düsseldorf. That means they are on the road for about two days. Logically, that's not ideal preparation for a Champions League game, as anyone can understand.

So do you see Young Boys as the favorites?

No, I think Shakhtar have the advantage because YB sometimes play well and sometimes badly. Shakhtar also have a certain amount of experience with exile games. They haven't played at home to Donetsk since 2014. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for both teams, but I'm hoping for Shakhtar because the money is even more important for them in the current situation.

What is the biggest challenge for the players of Shakhtar when you play Champions League but such terrible things happen at home?

I can't look into the players' heads. But it's clear that you can't live in Ukraine and ignore the war. That's not even possible. You are confronted with it every day. You just have to make the best of it.

Is it a miracle that Shakhtar can still concentrate on football despite the situation?

I think that's something they've had to acquire over time. They also know about the advantage they have when they are away from potential missiles. That's certainly the point that drives them as professional players to give the best possible performance. Also for the people who are at home and can't leave. On the other hand, your thoughts are of course always with your family back home. Whether something won't happen, whether they'll get bad news when the game is finished.

So your thoughts are with your family anyway?

Yes of course, especially at away games. When there's bombing and attacks in Kiev or other cities where they live, their relatives are immediately on their minds. How is my wife, how are my children? They can't let that go, it's not even possible.

This year's Champions League games between Shakhtar