Shakira during the half-time show at the 2024 Copa America final Keystone

For the first time, there will be a show program between halftimes at a World Cup final. Mega stars from the pop business have been announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A star-studded line-up will also provide first-class entertainment after the first half of the World Cup final on July 19. Pop icons Shakira (49) and Madonna (67) as well as the South Korean band BTS will perform at the first half-time show in a World Cup final, with Coldplay band leader Chris Martin acting as curator. The show will also raise up to 100 million dollars for global education and football projects, according to FIFA.

"There's singing, there's dancing, there's music, and it's a chance to show how great all the different people are," Martin explained to the character Elmo from the children's series "Sesame Street" in a video when asked what a halftime show is.

Shakira also sings the World Cup song

The final will be held at the Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford near New York. The halftime program is reminiscent of the traditional shows at the Super Bowl, the final game of the American football league NFL. Mega stars always perform there.

Colombian singer Shakira also contributed the official song for the World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. At the beginning of the song "Dai Dai", Shakira walks across the pitch of the legendary Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro with the official World Cup ball Trionda under her arm. The song also features Nigerian musician Burna Boy. Two years ago, Shakira had already performed during half-time at the Copa América final in Miami.