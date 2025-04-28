Xherdan Shaqiri has changed FC Basel. Keystone

In the Cup semi-final, Basel did not let a two-goal deficit get in the way of their pursuit of the double and advanced to the final. Shaqiri is once again decisive and raves about the mentality.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Basel goes for the double. FCB are top of the Super League and have reached the Cup final after beating Lausanne 3-2.

Xherdan Shaqiri praises his team's mentality after the game. A different wind would blow in the club again.

The cup final takes place on June 1. In the championship, FCB will face Servette next Sunday. Show more

FCB fell behind twice in regular time, with two Xherdan Shaqiri corners leading to an equalizer. Once again, the home player led his team to success. And in extra time, Léo Leroy, who came off the bench, scored to secure a 3:2 victory. After finishing 5th and 8th in the last two seasons, the Beebbi can now dream of their seventh double in club history after the Cup semi-final.

The way in which they won the game after initial difficulties and subsequent dominance underlined the fact that Basel have regained their winning mentality. On the other hand, the winning goal from Joker Leroy showed that FCB's squad width is once again one of its trump cards.

Shaqiri praises substituted players

"The players who came off the bench really stepped up. I'm proud of them," said Shaqiri afterwards. "They might not be happy if they don't play from the start. But when they get into the game, they perform and recommend themselves for more."

The captain also referred to the good mentality in the team: "The fact that we've come back from a deficit twice shows once again what good morale this team has. We make mistakes, but we never give up, even today. In the end, we simply had the greater willpower. In extra time, it was almost all us, and the 3:2 was well deserved," said the captain.

"A different wind is blowing through the club again"

"A different wind is blowing through the club again," said Shaqiri. Finding the formula for this is difficult. "It's easy to say, but you also have to exemplify this mentality on a daily basis. It starts in training, where you want and have to win every game. Then you need to believe that you can win every game. And the will to want to win every game. I can feel that again this year at this club. It needed one or two new players to pull the youngsters along. FCB now has them again."

In fact, it would be a surprise if FC Basel were to win their seventh double in the club's history six years after their last title win. "Yes, we now have one hand on the trophy. That's the way it is," said Shaqiri.

