On Saturday evening, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will go head-to-head in LaLiga. blue Sport will broadcast the Clásico live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm. Xherdan Shaqiri is also really looking forward to the clash.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- The 258th El Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will take place at the Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. blue Sport will be showing the game live from 8.45pm, kick-off is at 9pm.
- Xherdan Shaqiri is looking forward to the clash between the two "world teams" and reveals himself to be a Catalan supporter in an interview with blue Sport.
Curtain up for the 258th El Clásico! FC Barcelona travel to the Bernabeu Stadium as La Liga leaders with a three-point lead over their arch-rivals and will be looking to end a negative streak on Saturday (live on blue Sport from 21:00). Barça have lost their last four head-to-head encounters against Real.
Xherdan Shaqiri is also looking forward to the clash of the giants. "Seeing the quality of these teams and analyzing how they play - this game will certainly be very special," said Shaqiri in an interview with blue Sport. "It's a duel between two world teams that have world-class players in their ranks."
Appreciation for coach Flick
The 33-year-old admits to being a fan of the Catalans. "I've always been a big Barcelona fan since Ronaldinho was there," says Shaqiri, grinning as he recalls Liverpool's footballing miracle in the 2018/19 season: "I beat them myself with Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final."
Shaqiri continues to follow the Catalans' performances closely. "FC Barcelona is a special club that has always played great football," says the 125-times international and is optimistic: "I think they have a very good coach in Hansi Flick, who will hopefully lead them to titles."