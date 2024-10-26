On Saturday evening, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will go head-to-head in LaLiga. blue Sport will broadcast the Clásico live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm. Xherdan Shaqiri is also really looking forward to the clash.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 258th El Clásico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will take place at the Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday. blue Sport will be showing the game live from 8.45pm, kick-off is at 9pm.

Xherdan Shaqiri is looking forward to the clash between the two "world teams" and reveals himself to be a Catalan supporter in an interview with blue Sport. Show more

Curtain up for the 258th El Clásico! FC Barcelona travel to the Bernabeu Stadium as La Liga leaders with a three-point lead over their arch-rivals and will be looking to end a negative streak on Saturday (live on blue Sport from 21:00). Barça have lost their last four head-to-head encounters against Real.

Xherdan Shaqiri is also looking forward to the clash of the giants. "Seeing the quality of these teams and analyzing how they play - this game will certainly be very special," said Shaqiri in an interview with blue Sport. "It's a duel between two world teams that have world-class players in their ranks."

Appreciation for coach Flick

The 33-year-old admits to being a fan of the Catalans. "I've always been a big Barcelona fan since Ronaldinho was there," says Shaqiri, grinning as he recalls Liverpool's footballing miracle in the 2018/19 season: "I beat them myself with Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final."

Shaqiri continues to follow the Catalans' performances closely. "FC Barcelona is a special club that has always played great football," says the 125-times international and is optimistic: "I think they have a very good coach in Hansi Flick, who will hopefully lead them to titles."

Videos from the department