Xherdan Shaqiri underpins his great self-confidence with his two goals in the 4-0 away win against FC Zurich

FC Basel celebrate their fourth win in a row. Philip Otele and - once again - Xherdan Shaqiri shine in the 4-0 away win against FC Zurich.

When Shaqiri takes the measure on the edge of the penalty area in the 52nd minute, you can already guess what will follow. The 33-year-old is brimming with confidence at the moment and curls the free kick into the corner of the goal. The 3:0 made it clear in what was initially an even game. FCZ did not recover from this setback, FCB celebrated their next success and will tackle the championship round as leaders.

As Shaqiri had already worked his magic in the first half, scoring from an acute angle via the crossbar and post, the Basel player now has 13 goals. This puts him level with Dereck Kutesa at the top of the goalscoring charts. In addition to his goals, Shaqiri also has 14 assists, which underlines his irreplaceable value to the team.

FCB's two other goals in their highest away win against FCZ since February 2020 were scored by winter signing Otele. The Nigerian loanee is proving to be the reinforcement he was hoping for and already has six goals to his name after 13 appearances.

Basel extended their lead at the top of the table with their second away win against FCZ in just over two months. Servette are seven points behind, YB eight. However, both teams have the opportunity to catch up on Sunday with away wins in Sion and Lucerne respectively.

FCZ, on the other hand, must continue to fear for their place in the championship round after their defeat. On Easter Monday, the Zurich side will have their fate in their own hands when they travel to Bern.

Telegram

Zurich - Basel 0:4 (0:2)

23'130 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 10. Otele (Traoré) 0:1. 43. Shaqiri (Otele) 0:2. 52. Shaqiri 0:3. 58. Otele (Ajeti) 0:4.

Zurich: Brecher; Kamberi, Gómez, Vujevic (54. Mendy), Ligue; Krasniqi (75. Bangoura), Reichmuth (46. Tsawa), Fiorini (46. Nvendo); Zuber, Chouiar, Markelo (46. Ballet).

Basel: Hitz; Mendes, Adjetey, Vouilloz, Schmid (72. Akahomen); Avdullahu, Metinho (63. Leroy); Traoré (63. Kade), Shaqiri, Otele (72. Soticek); Ajeti (81. Kevin Carlos).

Cautions: 19th Vouilloz, 24th Vujevic, 28th Metinho, 50th Tsawa, 76th Nvendo, 77th Akahomen, 87th Kamberi.