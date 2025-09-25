  1. Residential Customers
Praise from a role model Shaqiri crashes Manzambi interview: "He has a great future ahead of him"

Patrick Lämmle

25.9.2025

After the match between Freiburg and FC Basel, Johan Manzambi gives an interview. Suddenly, Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri stands next to him and is called in. The youngster is delighted with what the FCB legend has to say.

25.09.2025, 10:53

25.09.2025, 10:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Freiburg's Johan Manzambi wins the Europa League duel against FC Basel 2:1.
  • After the game, Xherdan Shaqiri crashes a Manzambi interview.
  • The FCB veteran lavishes Manzambi with praise.
Show more

On Wednesday, Johan Manzambi wins the international derby with Freiburg against FC Basel 2:1. "It's nice to win in my first Europa League game," said the high-flyer. "We're very happy with the performance. We are a very good team with a lot of quality. I think we showed that today."

Basel meets the Swiss. Manzambi on his rocky path:

Basel meets the SwissManzambi on his rocky path: "I was very small, I grew up too late"

Manzambi had already told blue Sport ahead of the game that he was looking forward to playing against Shaqiri, whom he had admired as a child. Asked about this after the game, he said: "It's nice that I was able to play against a legend of Swiss football. But on the pitch, you forget that and just play."

But then comes an unforgettable moment. During another interview, Shaqiri is suddenly standing next to Manzambi and is spontaneously called in by the reporter. "He was a bit lucky at the end," says Shaqiri with a grin, because it was a "50:50 game". And then he lavishes praise on the 19-year-old: "It was great to see him play. He's a great talent and I think he has a great future ahead of him."

