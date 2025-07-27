FC Basel lose 2-1 at St.Gallen in the season opener. Xherdan Shaqiri is unhappy with the performance of some of his teammates, Dominik Schmid wants to "leave the church in the village".

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss champions dive in the Super League opener: Basel lose 2:1 at St.Gallen.

Xherdan Shaqiri is annoyed after the game about the performance of some of his teammates and says: "I had the feeling that not everyone was 100 percent."

Dominik Schmid does not want to overrate the first defeat and recalls that FCB also started the season with two defeats last season. Show more

This was not how the champions had imagined their start to the new season: Despite leading at the break, Basel went home empty-handed in St.Gallen. Xherdan Shaqiri is furious after the 2-1 defeat. "I'm angry," he told the Basler Zeitung newspaper after the game.

On the one hand, he is annoyed because the Basel team missed too many chances to score. On the other hand, the goals conceded were far too easy. "We have young players in our team and they also have to be able to deal with the pressure. I had the feeling that not everyone was at 100 percent," Shaqiri said plainly. "If someone only performs two or three percent less, then mistakes happen quickly. And that was the case today."

FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri is not satisfied with his team's performance. Keystone

The FCB star did not name any names. However, it is clear from his statement that he is also referring to substitutes (Metinho, Kevin Carlos, Anton Kade, Junior Zé, Marin Soticek): "Some of them - even when they came on - were simply not ready to help the team."

Schmid and Magnin take it in their stride

Shaqiri's team-mate Dominik Schmid doesn't want to paint the devil on the wall just yet. "Last year, we also started the season with two defeats and ended up winning the double," he recalls in an interview with blue Sport. "We're not going to let ourselves go crazy now and have to keep our heads down."

Nevertheless, Schmid would also have imagined the first game of the season differently. "If you lose the crucial duels and defend bunglingly, things like today happen. We have to stop that."

Ludovic Magnin is also relatively relaxed about the defeat. "We don't have to think long about where we dropped the points. We were alone in front of goal three times and didn't score," said the new FCB coach. "There are a few things to correct, but there were also a lot of positive things. We'll settle the score at the end. Now I'm really looking forward to my first home game in Basel - the boys will step on the gas again."