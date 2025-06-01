FC Basel struggled for a long time against the cheeky outsiders from Biel, but ultimately won the cup final with aplomb and completed the double. Reactions to the game.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel beat FC Biel 4:1 in the final to win the cup for the 14th time in the club's history.

However, FCB had a surprisingly difficult time against the clear outsiders. Xherdan Shaqiri said shortly after the final whistle: "I'm disappointed that we didn't put in a great performance."

Disappointment also prevailed at FC Biel shortly after the match. "It hurts us players now, because after the equalizer we all had a scenario in mind of how we could beat them," said Omer Dzonlagic. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri and FC Basel have reached their goal. After the championship title, FCB also won the cup thanks to a 4:1 victory in the final against Biel and can already hold the next celebration on Barfüsserplatz on Sunday evening.

However, FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri's joy shortly after the final whistle is still limited. "Right after the game, you always have the performance in your head. I'm disappointed that we didn't put in a great performance," said the 33-year-old in the SRF interview. "I still need a while. I'm an ambitious guy and always want to deliver top performances. But of course I'm happy that we got the trophy, even if it wasn't the best performance."

Schmid trembles on the substitutes' bench

Shaqiri had high praise for the opponents. "They also surprised me with the way they performed. A big compliment to Biel for the way they fought until the end," said Shaqiri. Team-mate Dominik Schmid also said: "I had half a heart attack on the substitutes' bench in the second half. Compliments to Biel, they made life really difficult for us today. Although I also have to say that we played really badly today."

The bottom line, however, is the 14th Cup win in the club's history. "At the end of the day, we crowned the year with the double. I'm very proud of what we've achieved this year," said Shaqiri, dedicating the title to the loyal fans: "We've all missed it, the euphoria, the great atmosphere in the beautiful Joggeli. It's incredible how the fans cheer us on - in good times and bad. They deserve these two titles. I'm really looking forward to bringing the next title to the Barfi today."

Biel goalie Radtke: "There are wrong decisions and you have to be able to live with that"

FC Biel, on the other hand, missed out on the big coup despite a strong performance: "We put up a great fight. In the end, it was closer than everyone expected. The result doesn't reflect how the game went," said goalkeeper Raphael Radtke.

On the controversial Basel penalty in the 67th minute, Radtke says: "I think Ajeti runs into me. I would have loved it if he could have had another look at such a crucial situation. In the end, it was a bit of a neck breaker for us. But it's part of the game. There are wrong decisions and you have to be able to live with that."

Nevertheless, disappointment prevailed at first for the clear underdog. "It hurts us players now, because after the equalizer we all had a scenario in mind of how we could beat them. We fully believed in it," says Omer Dzonlagic, adding: "Nevertheless, a huge thank you to every Biel fan who came today. I've never experienced an atmosphere like this before, it was unbelievable fun."

