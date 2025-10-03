  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

blue Sport expert Michael Lang "Shaqiri doesn't need an athletics coach, he adjusts the load himself"

Tobias Benz

3.10.2025

Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to victory against Stuttgart - despite the double burden. This earns praise from blue Sport expert Michi Lang, who highlights a special skill of the 33-year-old.

03.10.2025, 12:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel win the first game of this year's Europa League phase against Stuttgart 2:0 on Thursday.
  • Xherdan Shaqiri plays a leading role and plays for 90 minutes.
  • In the blue Sport studio, expert Michi Lang praises the 33-year-old's ability to adapt his own workload on the pitch.
Show more

On Thursday evening, Xherdan Shaqiri once again underlined his importance in the Europa League coup against Stuttgart. With countless dream passes and a brilliant stroke of genius, he led FC Basel to a 2-0 victory over the Bundesliga club.

But is FCB perhaps too dependent on its red and blue wizard? Can Shaqiri maintain this incredible cadence over an entire season despite the double burden at the age of 33? A question that has been haunting the Basel fan camp for some time.

"We are dependent on him. And rightly so," Michael Lang makes clear in the Europa League studio at blue Sport, but at the same time gives the all-clear: "If Shaq can do anything, it's load management. He also takes himself out a bit during the game. He doesn't need an athletics coach to slow him down or a coach to hold him back. Instead, he can adapt the load management on the pitch."

"I'm curious to see if he's fresh at the weekend"

As long as that works, it's wonderful, Lang continues. Nevertheless, Shaqiri ran a lot against Stuttgart. "He was on the move more (than usual). But he's not a player who runs 12 kilometers in 90 minutes." That's not at all necessary "with that little foot".

But what does that mean for the weekend? Due to the double burden, FCB are currently only playing English weeks. The away game at Servette is already on the agenda in two days' time.

"I'm curious to see whether he'll be back on the pitch and fresh at the weekend," Michi Lang also wonders. The answer can be found on blue Sport on Sunday at 4.30 pm.

More about FC Basel

Quotes on the FCB victory.

Quotes on the FCB victory"We had Jesus in goal" - Magnin marvels at Hitz show at the Joggeli

FCB scores against Stuttgart. Witcher Hitz gets the six with an asterisk - Shaqiri also shines

FCB scores against StuttgartWitcher Hitz gets the six with an asterisk - Shaqiri also shines

Football news

After the European Cup defeat. 500 Stuttgart fans have to hold out in Basel exhibition hall

After the European Cup defeat500 Stuttgart fans have to hold out in Basel exhibition hall

Rehabilitation successful for YB. Contini:

Rehabilitation successful for YBContini: "We wanted to show a different side in Europe than in the last home game"

YB scores against FCSB. Monteiro's brace outshines everyone - no Bernese player underperforms

YB scores against FCSBMonteiro's brace outshines everyone - no Bernese player underperforms

Europa League. Freiburg pick up a point at Freuler's Bologna

Europa LeagueFreiburg pick up a point at Freuler's Bologna

Scenes for the ages. Roma miss the same penalty three times in a row!

Scenes for the agesRoma miss the same penalty three times in a row!