Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to victory against Stuttgart - despite the double burden. This earns praise from blue Sport expert Michi Lang, who highlights a special skill of the 33-year-old.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel win the first game of this year's Europa League phase against Stuttgart 2:0 on Thursday.

Xherdan Shaqiri plays a leading role and plays for 90 minutes.

In the blue Sport studio, expert Michi Lang praises the 33-year-old's ability to adapt his own workload on the pitch. Show more

On Thursday evening, Xherdan Shaqiri once again underlined his importance in the Europa League coup against Stuttgart. With countless dream passes and a brilliant stroke of genius, he led FC Basel to a 2-0 victory over the Bundesliga club.

But is FCB perhaps too dependent on its red and blue wizard? Can Shaqiri maintain this incredible cadence over an entire season despite the double burden at the age of 33? A question that has been haunting the Basel fan camp for some time.

"We are dependent on him. And rightly so," Michael Lang makes clear in the Europa League studio at blue Sport, but at the same time gives the all-clear: "If Shaq can do anything, it's load management. He also takes himself out a bit during the game. He doesn't need an athletics coach to slow him down or a coach to hold him back. Instead, he can adapt the load management on the pitch."

"I'm curious to see if he's fresh at the weekend"

As long as that works, it's wonderful, Lang continues. Nevertheless, Shaqiri ran a lot against Stuttgart. "He was on the move more (than usual). But he's not a player who runs 12 kilometers in 90 minutes." That's not at all necessary "with that little foot".

But what does that mean for the weekend? Due to the double burden, FCB are currently only playing English weeks. The away game at Servette is already on the agenda in two days' time.

"I'm curious to see whether he'll be back on the pitch and fresh at the weekend," Michi Lang also wonders. The answer can be found on blue Sport on Sunday at 4.30 pm.

