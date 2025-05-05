With a goal and three assists against Servette, Xherdan Shaqiri sets another exclamation mark in the Super League. The 33-year-old is on his way to becoming the best Basel scorer in the league's history - only Stéphane Chapuisat's all-time record seems hard to match.
- Xherdan Shaqiri is shining in the Super League with 35 scoring points so far - even though he only made his debut on matchday 5.
- With 20 assists, he has equaled the previous record of Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic and is now aiming for further records.
- To break the all-time record of 43 goals (Chapuisat, 2003/04), Shaqiri needs eight more goals in the last four games.
Xherdan Shaqiri enchants the Super League. In the match demonstration against Servette, the attacking midfielder shone with a goal and three assists.
Shaqiri has already scored an incredible 35 goals this season. This is despite the fact that Shaqiri only played in the championship from matchday 5 after his transfer from the MLS and was initially only used as a substitute. He only scored his first goal on matchday 9.
Nevertheless, Shaqiri is on the verge of breaking Super League records. Shaqiri has already set the record for the most assists in a season: Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic gave 20 assists in the 2020/21 season, and "Shaq" currently has just as many to his name.
Another record will be difficult to break: The one for most goals scored in a Super League season. Stephané Chapuisat scored a whopping 43 goals in the 2003/04 season, including 24 goals.
Shaq is still eight goals away from this mark in the remaining four games, meaning he would have to score two goals per game to break the record. The second-best mark to date is also held by a YB player (Hakan Yakin, 39 points in 2007/08) and Seydou Doumbia, a former YB player, is also in third place (37 points in the 2009/10 season).
Alex Frei also scored 37 goals for FC Basel in the 2010/11 season, a mark that Shaqiri could easily break. This could make the 33-year-old the best Basel scorer in Super League history.
The best scorers of the season since the Super League was introduced
🥇Stephané Chapuisat (YB), 43 scoring points
24 goals, 19 assists in the 2003/04 season
🥈 Hakan Yakin (YB), 39 points
24 goals, 15 assists in the 2007/08 season
🥉Seydou Doumbia (YB), 37 points
30 goals, 7 assists in the 2009/10 season
🥉 Alex Frei (Basel), 37 scoring points
27 goals, 10 assists in the 2010/11 season
The top 3 scorers per season since 2003/04
Season 2003/04
1. Stephané Chapuisat (YB) 24 goals, 19 assists, 43 scoring points
2. Leandro (YB) 16 goals, 17 assists, 33 points
3. Richard Nunez (GC), 17 goals, 15 assists, 32 scoring points
Season 2004/05
1. Christian Gimenez (Basel) 27 goals, 2 assists, 29 points
2. Mauro Lustrinelli (Thun) 20 goals, 4 assists, 24 points
3. Stephané Chapuisat (YB), 15 goals, 6 assists, 21 scoring points
2005/06 season
1. Matias Delgado (Basel) 18 goals, 12 assists, 30 points
2. Alhassane Keita (Zurich), 20 goals, 7 assists, 27 points
3. Raffael (Zurich), 14 goals, 12 assists, 26 scorer points
2006/07 season
1. Mladen Petric (Basel), 19 goals, 2 assists, 21 scorer points
2. Raffael (Zurich), 13 goals, 4 assists, 17 points
3. Francisco Aguirre (St.Gallen), 16 goals, no assists, 16 scorer points
2007/08 season
1. Hakan Yakin (YB) 24 goals, 15 assists, 39 points
2. Thomas Häberli (YB), 18 goals, 14 assists, 32 scoring points
3. Raul Bobadilla (GC), 18 goals, 7 assists, 25 scoring points
2008/09 season
1. Almen Abdi (Zurich), 19 goals, 12 assists, 31 points
2. Seydou Doumbia (YB), 20 goals, 10 assists, 30 points
3. Eric Hassli (Zurich), 17 goals, 10 assists, 27 scoring points
2009/10 season
1. Seydou Doumbia (YB), 30 goals, 7 assists, 37 scorer points
2. Marco Streller (Basel), 21 goals, 11 assists, 32 points
3. Cristian Ianu (Aarau), 21 goals, 8 assists, 29 scorer points
2010/11 season
1. Alex Frei (Basel), 27 goals, 10 assists, 37 points
2. Hakan Yakin (Lucerne), 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points
3. Henri Bienvenu (YB), 16 goals, 7 assists, 23 scoring points
2011/12 season
1. Alex Frei (Basel), 24 goals, 11 assists, 35 scoring points
2. Marco Streller (Basel), 13 goals, 11 assists, 24 scoring points
3. Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel), 9 goals, 9 assists, 18 scorer points
2012/13 season
1. Oscar Scarione (St.Gallen), 21 goals, 9 assists, 30 scorer points
2. Valentin Stocker (Basel), 6 goals, 17 assists, 23 scoring points
3. Marco Streller (Basel), 14 goals, 8 assists, 22 scorer points
2013/14 season
1. Shkëlzen Gashi (GC), 19 goals, 7 assists, 26 scorer points
2. Valentin Stoker (Basel), 13 goals, 8 assists, 21 points
3. Sven Lüscher (Aarau), 8 goals, 13 assists, 21 scoring points
Season 2014/15
1. Shkëlzen Gashi (Basel), 22 goals, 7 assists, 29 points
2. Marco Schneuwly (Lucerne), 17 goals, 8 assists, 25 points
3. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 17 goals, 5 assists, 22 scoring points
2015/16 season
1. Munas Dabbur (GC), 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 scoring points
2. Yoric Ravet (GC/YB), 13 goals, 17 assists, 30 points
3. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 18 goals, 9 assists, 27 scoring points
2016/17 season
1. Ezgjan Alioski (Lugano), 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points
2. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 18 goals, 5 assists, 23 points
3. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), 10 goals, 13 assists, 23 scoring points
Season 2017/18
1. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points
2. Albian Ajeti (St.Gallen/Basel), 17 goals, 5 assists, 22 points
3. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 15 goals, 6 assists, 21 scorer points
2018/19 season
1. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 24 goals, 6 assists, 30 points
2. Raphaël Nuzzolo (Xamax), 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points
3. Albian Ajeti (Basel), 14 goals, 8 assists, 22 scoring points
2019/20 season
1. Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 32 goals, 3 assists, 35 points
2. Cedric Itten (St.Gallen), 19 goals, 6 assists, 25 points
3. Ermedin Demirovic (St.Gallen), 14 goals, 7 assists, 21 scorer points
Season 2020/21
1. Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points
2. Arthur Cabral (Basel), 18 goals, 3 assists, 21 points
3. Antonio Marchesano (Zurich), 13 goals, 6 assists, 19 scoring points
Season 2021/22
1. Assan Ceesay (Zurich), 20 goals, 10 assists, 30 points
2. Jordan (YB), 22 goals, 3 assists, 25 points
3. Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette), 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 scorer points
Season 2022/23
1. Cedric Itten (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points
2. Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 21 goals, 4 assists, 25 points
3. Zan Celar (Lugano), 16 goals, 3 assists, 19 points
Season 2023/24
1. Renato Steffen (Lugano), 6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points
2. Chadrac Akolo (St.Gallen), 14 goals, 4 assists, 18 points
3. Kevin Carlos (Yverdon), 14 goals, 4 assists, 18 scorer points
Season 2024/25* 4 rounds still to go
1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel), 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 scorer points
2. Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette), 10 goals, 9 assists, 19 scorer points
3. Bénie Traoré (Basel), 11 goals, 7 assists, 18 scorer points