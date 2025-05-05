Top scorers per season since 2003/04 Stephané Chapuisat (YB) 24 goals, 19 assists, 43 scoring points (2003/04 season) Image: KEYSTONE Christian Gimenez (Basel) 27 goals, 2 assists, 29 points (2004/05 season) Image: KEYSTONE Matias Delgado (Basel) 18 goals, 12 assists, 30 points (2005/06 season) Image: KEYSTONE Mladen Petric (Basel), 19 goals, 2 assists, 21 points (2006/07 season) Image: KEYSTONE Hakan Yakin (YB) 24 goals, 15 assists, 39 points (2007/08 season) Image: KEYSTONE Almen Abdi (Zurich), 19 goals, 12 assists, 31 scoring points (2008/09 season) Image: KEYSTONE Seydou Doumbia (YB), 30 goals, 7 assists, 37 points (2009/10 season) Image: KEYSTONE Alex Frei (Basel), 27 goals, 10 assists, 37 points (2010/11 season) Image: KEYSTONE Alex Frei (Basel), 24 goals, 11 assists, 35 points (2011/12 season) Image: KEYSTONE Oscar Scarione (St.Gallen), 21 goals, 9 assists, 30 scorer points (2012/13 season) Image: KEYSTONE Shkëlzen Gashi (GC), 19 goals, 7 assists, 26 points (2013/14 season) Image: KEYSTONE Shkëlzen Gashi (Basel), 22 goals, 7 assists, 29 points (2014/15 season) Image: KEYSTONE Munas Dabbur (GC), 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 scorer points (2015/16 season) Image: KEYSTONE Ezgjan Alioski (Lugano), 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 scorer points (2016/17 season) Image: KEYSTONE Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points (2017/18 season) Image: KEYSTONE Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 24 goals, 6 assists, 30 points (2018/19 season) Image: KEYSTONE Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 32 goals, 3 assists, 35 points (2019/20 season) Image: KEYSTONE Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points (2020/21 season) Image: KEYSTONE Assan Ceesay (Zurich), 20 goals, 10 assists, 30 points (2021/22 season) Image: KEYSTONE Cedric Itten (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points (2022/23 season) Image: KEYSTONE Renato Steffen (Lugano), 6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points (2023/24 season) Image: KEYSTONE Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel), 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 scorer points (2024/25* season, 4 rounds to go) Image: KEYSTONE Top scorers per season since 2003/04 Stephané Chapuisat (YB) 24 goals, 19 assists, 43 scoring points (2003/04 season) Image: KEYSTONE Christian Gimenez (Basel) 27 goals, 2 assists, 29 points (2004/05 season) Image: KEYSTONE Matias Delgado (Basel) 18 goals, 12 assists, 30 points (2005/06 season) Image: KEYSTONE Mladen Petric (Basel), 19 goals, 2 assists, 21 points (2006/07 season) Image: KEYSTONE Hakan Yakin (YB) 24 goals, 15 assists, 39 points (2007/08 season) Image: KEYSTONE Almen Abdi (Zurich), 19 goals, 12 assists, 31 scoring points (2008/09 season) Image: KEYSTONE Seydou Doumbia (YB), 30 goals, 7 assists, 37 points (2009/10 season) Image: KEYSTONE Alex Frei (Basel), 27 goals, 10 assists, 37 points (2010/11 season) Image: KEYSTONE Alex Frei (Basel), 24 goals, 11 assists, 35 points (2011/12 season) Image: KEYSTONE Oscar Scarione (St.Gallen), 21 goals, 9 assists, 30 scorer points (2012/13 season) Image: KEYSTONE Shkëlzen Gashi (GC), 19 goals, 7 assists, 26 points (2013/14 season) Image: KEYSTONE Shkëlzen Gashi (Basel), 22 goals, 7 assists, 29 points (2014/15 season) Image: KEYSTONE Munas Dabbur (GC), 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 scorer points (2015/16 season) Image: KEYSTONE Ezgjan Alioski (Lugano), 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 scorer points (2016/17 season) Image: KEYSTONE Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points (2017/18 season) Image: KEYSTONE Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 24 goals, 6 assists, 30 points (2018/19 season) Image: KEYSTONE Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 32 goals, 3 assists, 35 points (2019/20 season) Image: KEYSTONE Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points (2020/21 season) Image: KEYSTONE Assan Ceesay (Zurich), 20 goals, 10 assists, 30 points (2021/22 season) Image: KEYSTONE Cedric Itten (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points (2022/23 season) Image: KEYSTONE Renato Steffen (Lugano), 6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points (2023/24 season) Image: KEYSTONE Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel), 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 scorer points (2024/25* season, 4 rounds to go) Image: KEYSTONE

With a goal and three assists against Servette, Xherdan Shaqiri sets another exclamation mark in the Super League. The 33-year-old is on his way to becoming the best Basel scorer in the league's history - only Stéphane Chapuisat's all-time record seems hard to match.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri is shining in the Super League with 35 scoring points so far - even though he only made his debut on matchday 5.

With 20 assists, he has equaled the previous record of Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic and is now aiming for further records.

To break the all-time record of 43 goals (Chapuisat, 2003/04), Shaqiri needs eight more goals in the last four games. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri enchants the Super League. In the match demonstration against Servette, the attacking midfielder shone with a goal and three assists.

Shaqiri has already scored an incredible 35 goals this season. This is despite the fact that Shaqiri only played in the championship from matchday 5 after his transfer from the MLS and was initially only used as a substitute. He only scored his first goal on matchday 9.

Nevertheless, Shaqiri is on the verge of breaking Super League records. Shaqiri has already set the record for the most assists in a season: Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic gave 20 assists in the 2020/21 season, and "Shaq" currently has just as many to his name.

Another record will be difficult to break: The one for most goals scored in a Super League season. Stephané Chapuisat scored a whopping 43 goals in the 2003/04 season, including 24 goals.

Shaq is still eight goals away from this mark in the remaining four games, meaning he would have to score two goals per game to break the record. The second-best mark to date is also held by a YB player (Hakan Yakin, 39 points in 2007/08) and Seydou Doumbia, a former YB player, is also in third place (37 points in the 2009/10 season).

Alex Frei also scored 37 goals for FC Basel in the 2010/11 season, a mark that Shaqiri could easily break. This could make the 33-year-old the best Basel scorer in Super League history.

The best scorers of the season since the Super League was introduced

🥇Stephané Chapuisat (YB), 43 scoring points

24 goals, 19 assists in the 2003/04 season

🥈 Hakan Yakin (YB), 39 points

24 goals, 15 assists in the 2007/08 season

🥉Seydou Doumbia (YB), 37 points

30 goals, 7 assists in the 2009/10 season

🥉 Alex Frei (Basel), 37 scoring points

27 goals, 10 assists in the 2010/11 season

The top 3 scorers per season since 2003/04

Season 2003/04

1. Stephané Chapuisat (YB) 24 goals, 19 assists, 43 scoring points

2. Leandro (YB) 16 goals, 17 assists, 33 points

3. Richard Nunez (GC), 17 goals, 15 assists, 32 scoring points

Season 2004/05

1. Christian Gimenez (Basel) 27 goals, 2 assists, 29 points

2. Mauro Lustrinelli (Thun) 20 goals, 4 assists, 24 points

3. Stephané Chapuisat (YB), 15 goals, 6 assists, 21 scoring points

2005/06 season

1. Matias Delgado (Basel) 18 goals, 12 assists, 30 points

2. Alhassane Keita (Zurich), 20 goals, 7 assists, 27 points

3. Raffael (Zurich), 14 goals, 12 assists, 26 scorer points

2006/07 season

1. Mladen Petric (Basel), 19 goals, 2 assists, 21 scorer points

2. Raffael (Zurich), 13 goals, 4 assists, 17 points

3. Francisco Aguirre (St.Gallen), 16 goals, no assists, 16 scorer points

2007/08 season

1. Hakan Yakin (YB) 24 goals, 15 assists, 39 points

2. Thomas Häberli (YB), 18 goals, 14 assists, 32 scoring points

3. Raul Bobadilla (GC), 18 goals, 7 assists, 25 scoring points

2008/09 season

1. Almen Abdi (Zurich), 19 goals, 12 assists, 31 points

2. Seydou Doumbia (YB), 20 goals, 10 assists, 30 points

3. Eric Hassli (Zurich), 17 goals, 10 assists, 27 scoring points

2009/10 season

1. Seydou Doumbia (YB), 30 goals, 7 assists, 37 scorer points

2. Marco Streller (Basel), 21 goals, 11 assists, 32 points

3. Cristian Ianu (Aarau), 21 goals, 8 assists, 29 scorer points

2010/11 season

1. Alex Frei (Basel), 27 goals, 10 assists, 37 points

2. Hakan Yakin (Lucerne), 12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points

3. Henri Bienvenu (YB), 16 goals, 7 assists, 23 scoring points

2011/12 season

1. Alex Frei (Basel), 24 goals, 11 assists, 35 scoring points

2. Marco Streller (Basel), 13 goals, 11 assists, 24 scoring points

3. Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel), 9 goals, 9 assists, 18 scorer points

2012/13 season

1. Oscar Scarione (St.Gallen), 21 goals, 9 assists, 30 scorer points

2. Valentin Stocker (Basel), 6 goals, 17 assists, 23 scoring points

3. Marco Streller (Basel), 14 goals, 8 assists, 22 scorer points

2013/14 season

1. Shkëlzen Gashi (GC), 19 goals, 7 assists, 26 scorer points

2. Valentin Stoker (Basel), 13 goals, 8 assists, 21 points

3. Sven Lüscher (Aarau), 8 goals, 13 assists, 21 scoring points

Season 2014/15

1. Shkëlzen Gashi (Basel), 22 goals, 7 assists, 29 points

2. Marco Schneuwly (Lucerne), 17 goals, 8 assists, 25 points

3. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 17 goals, 5 assists, 22 scoring points

2015/16 season

1. Munas Dabbur (GC), 19 goals, 13 assists, 32 scoring points

2. Yoric Ravet (GC/YB), 13 goals, 17 assists, 30 points

3. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 18 goals, 9 assists, 27 scoring points

2016/17 season

1. Ezgjan Alioski (Lugano), 16 goals, 14 assists, 30 points

2. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 18 goals, 5 assists, 23 points

3. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), 10 goals, 13 assists, 23 scoring points

Season 2017/18

1. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel), 11 goals, 15 assists, 26 points

2. Albian Ajeti (St.Gallen/Basel), 17 goals, 5 assists, 22 points

3. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 15 goals, 6 assists, 21 scorer points

2018/19 season

1. Guillaume Hoarau (YB), 24 goals, 6 assists, 30 points

2. Raphaël Nuzzolo (Xamax), 14 goals, 14 assists, 28 points

3. Albian Ajeti (Basel), 14 goals, 8 assists, 22 scoring points

2019/20 season

1. Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 32 goals, 3 assists, 35 points

2. Cedric Itten (St.Gallen), 19 goals, 6 assists, 25 points

3. Ermedin Demirovic (St.Gallen), 14 goals, 7 assists, 21 scorer points

Season 2020/21

1. Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points

2. Arthur Cabral (Basel), 18 goals, 3 assists, 21 points

3. Antonio Marchesano (Zurich), 13 goals, 6 assists, 19 scoring points

Season 2021/22

1. Assan Ceesay (Zurich), 20 goals, 10 assists, 30 points

2. Jordan (YB), 22 goals, 3 assists, 25 points

3. Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette), 4 goals, 20 assists, 24 scorer points

Season 2022/23

1. Cedric Itten (YB), 19 goals, 8 assists, 27 points

2. Jean-Pierre Nsame (YB), 21 goals, 4 assists, 25 points

3. Zan Celar (Lugano), 16 goals, 3 assists, 19 points

Season 2023/24

1. Renato Steffen (Lugano), 6 goals, 13 assists, 19 points

2. Chadrac Akolo (St.Gallen), 14 goals, 4 assists, 18 points

3. Kevin Carlos (Yverdon), 14 goals, 4 assists, 18 scorer points

Season 2024/25* 4 rounds still to go

1. Xherdan Shaqiri (Basel), 15 goals, 20 assists, 35 scorer points

2. Miroslav Stevanovic (Servette), 10 goals, 9 assists, 19 scorer points

3. Bénie Traoré (Basel), 11 goals, 7 assists, 18 scorer points

