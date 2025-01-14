Xherdan Shaqiri was also a guest at the Swiss Football Night in Bern. The Basel star spoke to blue Sport about the euphoria he triggered throughout Switzerland and who he considers to be the championship favorites.

Syl Battistuzzi

Last season, FC Basel missed out on the play-offs and had to go into the relegation group. FCB then landed a major coup in the summer. Prodigal son Xherdan Shaqiri returned to the Rheinknie and the Joggeli. With the playmaker with the magic foot, FC Basel is second in the Super League table after 18 rounds and is also in the cup this winter.

Five months after his transfer to Switzerland, Shaqiri draws a "very positive" conclusion about the level of the league. "I'm very happy to be back. Now I can follow the Swiss league closely again and also play myself," said the 33-year-old in an interview with blue Sport.

"It's very interesting, even this year. The league is very good. I also think Swiss football has made progress. Several clubs are at the top that perhaps weren't there for a long time. Other clubs have also made progress. That's why I see the league making very positive progress," summarizes the 125-time international.

Surprised by the euphoria

Shaqiri triggered a great deal of euphoria - in Basel, but also in the rest of Swiss football. "First and foremost, I came to FC Basel, my home club, and of course I wanted to make a difference there," says Shaqiri, adding: "I didn't think there would be such a big wave. But that's football. There are a lot of emotions involved and I'm very happy that it has also given the league a jolt." Other older players have also returned, which also enhances the league, according to Shaqiri. He emphasizes: "I'm very happy to be able to play in Swiss stadiums again and hope that a lot of people will come."

It is currently very tight at the top of the Super League. "In recent years, it's always been very clear - Basel, YB and once FCZ have won," Shaqiri explains. "Now we're also seeing FC Lugano, who have made progress. It will be a great fight to the end," believes the former Bayern, Inter and Liverpool player. He is eager for the second half of the season: "I'm really looking forward to the games that are coming up. These are the games that matter."

Shaqiri triumphs in blue News poll

Shaqiri was not among the candidates for the title of best player in the Super League 2024 at the Swiss Football Night, which was ultimately won by his buddy Renato Steffen. However, the non-nomination is easy to explain. Since the 2024 calendar year counted for the assessments, i.e. from the beginning of January to the end of December, Shaqiri simply missed too many months.

Nevertheless, the Basel star, who also recently took over as captain, can take comfort from the fact that blue News readers voted him into first place by a wide margin in a poll. Out of almost 4500 votes, a third chose Shaqiri. Winner Steffen landed in second place with 17.1 percent, while third-placed FCSG professional Lukas Görtler (11.1 percent) left Lausanne's shooting star Alvyn Sanches (10.7 percent) just behind.

This is how the blue News readers voted.