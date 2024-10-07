Xherdan Shaqiri scores his first assist for FCB since his return in August. In an interview with blue Sport, the left-footed player is delighted. But he knows that he is capable of more.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel beat YB 1:0 with the decisive goal coming from a wonderful free kick by Xherdan Shaqiri, which Adrian Barisic converted with his head.

"It makes you want more," says Shaqiri about his first goal for FCB since his return in August.

Shaqiri is aware of his qualities. Despite his assist on Sunday evening, he has not yet shown his best performance. "I still have a lot of room for improvement." Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri was welcomed back to FC Basel with fanfare in August. As great as the euphoria was on the outside, the impact of the magic foot in the first few games was small.

On Sunday evening, Shaqiri ended the FCB fans' wait for his first goal. In the 1-0 win against YB, the set-piece specialist grabbed the ball from a free-kick in the 52nd minute and struck it sensitively into the penalty area with his powerful left foot. The buttery soft feed was easy pickings for team-mate Adrian Barisic, who headed FCB to victory.

"It makes you want a lot more," said Shaqiri after the victory over champions and bottom-placed YB. Did you see the best Shaqiri against YB? "Definitely not," he clarifies. "I still have a lot of room for improvement." He wants to contribute much more to the team's success.

After nine league games, FCB are in sixth place in the league with 13 points. After the international break, Shaqiri and Co. welcome FC St. Gallen to St. Jakob-Park.