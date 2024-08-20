The big transfer has been official since Friday: Xherdan Shaqiri is back at FC Basel. On Tuesday, he faced the media for the first time at a press conference and caused a few laughs.

Sandro Zappella

Xherdan Shaqiri is back! After the FCB returnee is duly welcomed by the fans on Monday, he answers the journalists' most pressing questions on Tuesday. The most important statements:

Xherdan Shaqiri on ...

... the reception from the fans

"It was very special. Thanks to everyone, I'm also happy to see you all. It's nice to be back home. I didn't think so many people would come to the reception."

... his high ambitions and goals

"I've always been very positive, I still am today and I always will be. I strive for success and I know how to win titles here."

"FC Basel hasn't won any major titles in recent years. That's why you have to stay grounded. I didn't sign for one year, but for three years. That's a process."

... the negotiations with FCB

"FCB asked my brother and management what my situation was relatively early on. I was overwhelmed that FC Basel asked. (...) I had several offers from different countries. But I turned everything down because I wanted to join FCB."

... a possible appearance on Sunday against Yverdon

"I don't know yet whether I'll play on Sunday. I'm training with the team for the first time today. Of course I want to recommend myself for Sunday."

... the reactions to his return outside Basel

"All I know is that I have fans all over Switzerland. There is certainly the other side, there are derbies, that's normal and I'm also looking forward to it."

... his living situation

"I'm still at home in Kaiseraugst, in my old apartment. My old shirt is still hanging there, so it's perfect for me. (...) I hope not too many people come ringing now."

The media conference in the ticker

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Then all questions are answered The media conference is over.

"Like a red wine" Shaqiri wants to bring his experience to FCB. "I'm confident that I can do that so that I can help the team in sporting terms," he says. And what distinguishes the Shaqiri of today from the one who left FCB back then? "The experience. As the saying goes: like a red wine. The older, the better," says Shaqiri with a laugh.

Is FCB now adjusting its goals for the season? Stucki clearly says no, they want to reach the top 6. "But we won't adjust our goals just because we've brought in a great player," says the sporting director.

Shaqiri: "Xhaka also wants FCB to be successful again" He has received numerous reactions and congratulations for his transfer. He has also been in contact with Granit Xhaka. "He congratulated me. He also wants FCB to be successful again. That was also his message."

What kind of reactions does Shaqiri expect from the rest of Switzerland? "All I know is that I have fans all over Switzerland," says Shaqiri. And he knows: "There's certainly the other side too, there are derbies, that's normal and I'm looking forward to it."

Shaqiri makes people laugh Shaqiri answers a question from a German journalist in High German - and is probably told by the press officer: "Sorry, I have to speak Swiss German."

Does Shaqiri want the captain's armband? It's still too early to talk about it. Ultimately, the decision lies with the coach. "I was always captain as a player, whether I had the armband on or not. I will lead the way," announces the 32-year-old.

The big surprise "I wanted to keep my return a secret for as long as possible," says Shaqiri. "When I was on the plane to Switzerland, I texted my friends that I was still in Chicago. I think I managed the surprise."

Will Shaqiri line up against Yverdon on Sunday? "I don't know yet whether I'll play on Sunday. I'm training with the team for the first time today," Shaqiri looks ahead. He is not yet at 100 percent. He adds with a laugh: "Of course I want to recommend myself for Sunday."

What is Shaqiri's living situation like? "I'm still at home in Kaiseraugst, in my old apartment. My old shirt is still hanging there, so it's perfect for me," says Shaqiri and jokes: "I hope not too many people come ringing."

No secret backer When asked, Daniel Stucki reveals: "Nobody other than FC Basel is involved in Shaq's salary payments. There are no third parties paying them."

Shaqiri: "I haven't been able to get a picture of the team yet" He can hardly wait to get on the pitch with his new team-mates for the first time. "I haven't been able to get a picture of the team yet," admits Shaqiri.

Shaqiri: "I had several offers" Shaqiri does not want to answer the question about the amount of his salary at FCB: "Unlike in the USA, such things are not very public here. That's a good thing." The decision to move to Basel was not for financial reasons, however. "I had several offers. But I turned everything down because I wanted to join FCB," said Shaqiri.

Stucki: "We've been talking about Xherdan for a long time" The FCB sporting director confirmed that they had been in contact with Shaqiri for some time. "We put out feelers in the winter and saw what it looked like," said Stucki. The talks were always positive. "It's a great success for FCB that we were able to bring Shaq back."

Shaqiri talks about the negotiations with FCB "FCB asked my brother and management relatively early on what my situation was. I was overwhelmed that FC Basel asked," says Shaqiri. It was always clear to him: "Only FC Basel was an option for me in Switzerland. For me, it's like coming home, and my family is also looking forward to seeing me play at the Joggeli again."

What makes Shaqiri so confident? "I've always been very positive, I still am today and I always will be. I strive for success and I know how to win titles here," says Shaqiri, making it clear at the same time: "FC Basel hasn't won any major titles in recent years. That's why you have to stay grounded. I didn't sign for one year, but for three years. That is a process." In the current season, the goal is to reach the final round.

Shaqiri thanks the fans for their reception "It was very special. Thanks to everyone, I'm also happy to see you all. It's nice to be back home. I didn't think so many people would come to the reception."

The media conference begins Shaqiri enters the press room together with FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki and things can begin.

The return of Xherdan Shaqiri On Monday, Xherdan Shaqiri was welcomed by the FCB fans at St. Jakob-Park, and on Tuesday the program continues for the 125-time international. This time, a media conference is on the agenda. You're guaranteed not to miss a thing here in the live stream and ticker. Show more

Videos from the department