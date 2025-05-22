Shaqiri: "I'm always happy when the national team coach thinks of me"

FC Basel answer questions from the media ahead of the last Super League game of the season. After President David Degen and Sports Director Daniel Stucki, Xherdan Shaqiri and coach Fabio Celestini also look back on the championship season.
Before the final game of the season against FC Luzern, FCB President David Degen and Sports Director Daniel Stucki talk about the past season, the club's financial situation and the new main sponsor Bitpanda. Xherdan Shaqiri and coach Fabio Celestini also answer questions from the media. You can find the most important statements in our live ticker:
Shaqiri talks about Promotion League club Rapperswil
Shaqiri is asked about Rapperswil-Jona, the club in which he recently acquired a stake. "Maybe I can somehow make it 50:50 so that I can also celebrate in Rapperswil. I'm naturally very proud of the team - including the women's team. They managed to avoid relegation after all - that made me very happy."
-
Shaqiri on Swiss football
"European football is different to the USA - especially in terms of training. America is still in the process of trying to push soccer. I knew what to expect in Switzerland, even though I was away for 14 years," says the 33-year-old. "I always have to laugh when people say the Super League isn't good. I don't agree with that. There are many teams that play good football."
-
Celestini on his time at FCB
"My time at FCB is the biggest challenge of my career. As a Swiss coach, you want to coach Basel. Normally you do that to become champion. But when I arrived, FCB was in last place. It was a crazy journey," says Celestini.
-
Dominik Schmid on his way back
"If everything goes well, we could see him back in team training in the next few days. He's on the right track - he'll probably come back with a mask," says Celestini.
-
Celestini talks about his future once again
Is it a consideration for the coach to leave when things are at their best? "That is a consideration. But I'm still missing the Champions League. I've already played in the Europa League and Conference League as a coach. Playing in the Champions League with FCB in this stadium - that's not so bad."
-
Celestini comments on his key player
"I've never coached a player like Shaqiri - except Mario Balotelli (laughs). He's had an outstanding career and is still highly professional and ambitious every day - that's what sets him apart," says Celestini.
-
Shaqiri's moment of the season?
Shaqiri finds it difficult to pinpoint one game, but then says: "The hat-trick against Servette in the golden jersey was special. But first and foremost, of course, is the championship title, that certainly means the most to me."
-
Shaqiri raves about coach Celestini
"I have to give Fabio a lot of praise. He also gave me a certain amount of freedom and quickly saw my qualities. It's incredible how we worked together," said Shaqiri. "He's also become calmer and has developed further."
-
Shaqiri on Hitz: "Like a grandfather"
"Marwin is like a grandfather to this team. He keeps things tight at the back and talks to the boys. He was an important piece of the puzzle with his experience. It was also a special year for him, he was there when things weren't going so well. And we talked about it a lot because he sits next to me."
-
Shaqiri talks about Xhaka
"We know what Taulant has done for FC Basel. He is a legend. I think it's a shame that he's quitting. But that's his decision and I respect it. (...) I want him to have a nice departure. With the championship title and the cup win, that would of course be great. I'll enjoy every day with him until the end."
-
Shaqiri comments once again on the national team
"I understand that the coach is thinking about me. He also has to deliver, they haven't shown the best performances in recent months. So I understand that he wants to call on me. But I'm very happy with the way things are. At the moment, the door to the national team is still closed for me."
-
What Shaqiri says about the cup final
"Even if we go into the game as favorites, we still have to put in a good performance. There's a reason why Biel are in the final, you shouldn't underestimate them," said the exceptional player. "I've never lost a final in my career and I hope that this streak doesn't break in the Cup final either"
-
Celestini on his future: "We'll do the math at the beginning of June"
Celestini is asked about the rumors that he might move to Getafe. "I only have the cup final on my mind. I'm watching day by day. After that, we'll see. Getafe is my home, I can say that. But I'm focused on winning the double. After that, we have to think about it," says Celestini. "We'll do the math at the beginning of June."
-
Shaqiri: "I'm always happy when the national team coach thinks of me"
"I've heard from several players that there are things in the media. A lot of people have written to me in recent weeks. I have to look at my cell phone again, I haven't written back to many of them yet. There are a lot of big names among them. But the reply to Muri will come. But I'm always happy when the national team coach thinks of me." He has also received numerous letters from fans and is very happy about them.
-
-
The media conference with Degen and Stucki is over
Before the final game of the season against FC Luzern, FCB president David Degen and sporting director Daniel Stucki spoke about the season, the club's financial situation and the new main sponsor Bitpanda. Xherdan Shaqiri, Taulant Xhaka and former Beebbi Dan Ndoye will also be on the agenda, with coach Fabio Celestini and Xherdan Shaqiri continuing at 1.30 pm.
-
What Degen says about the new main sponsor Bitpanda
"This is a highly reputable company based in Vienna. They do a top job. They already sponsor Bayern, Arsenal and Milan. It's difficult to find a main sponsor. That's why I'm happy that we've found such a sponsor," emphasizes Degen. "Big companies in the region haven't come knocking. We have to get away from certain ideologies. Sure, I would have liked to have Novartis. But that wasn't up to us."
-
How long will Degen remain FCB president?
"I have zero thoughts about that, I still have so many goals. We still have to get our pants in a few places," says the 42-year-old.
-
How is FCB doing financially?
"If we add up all the transfers we still have outstanding and so on, then we're looking at astronomical sums for a Swiss club. So you can say that we are healthy," says Degen. But that doesn't mean that you can now spend more. Rather, FCB wants to put the brakes on costs right now: "Now we have to continue to be humble and invest in the future."
Degen goes on to say that there is no need to sell any players this summer. "We are already in the profit zone," says Degen. Nevertheless, there could of course be departures: "Many clubs only make moves after the Club World Cup. You can never rule anything out. We don't have to sell, but at some point the offer is so big that it's right for the club. Then players come along who want to leave. And it makes no sense to keep a player against his will. That never happens with me."
-
The difficult confirmation
"FC Basel belongs at the top, we've said that time and time again. Of course we want to play at the top, but we'll see if it's enough to reach the top. Confirming success is almost more difficult than doing it in the first season," Degen makes clear.
-
The scandal surrounding Taulant Xhaka
"For me, there are two sides. He is an absolute identification figure. I don't begrudge him the fact that we can give him the farewell he wanted. Then there's the other side, such as at the championship celebrations. Those are not our values. We discussed that with him, he knows that in retrospect. We assume that it won't happen again," says sports director Stucki.
David Degen says: "He has made an incredible contribution to FCB. A big thank you for that from the club's point of view. We distance ourselves from the other things that happened at the championship celebrations. On the pitch we are competitors with the other clubs, but off the pitch we are one team as a league. We all have to go in the same direction. There's no room for such issues."
-
Stucki: "We would be open to Shaqiri's national team comeback"
"I think Shaq is feeling really good. He's played over 30 games in a row without injury. He is incredibly valued," says Stucki when asked about a possible comeback for Shaqiri. However, he has regeneration time during the national team breaks that he didn't have before. "I don't think he'll make a comeback to the national team in the short term. We would be open to a comeback, but that is of course his decision."
-
Participation in a transfer of Ndoye
According to media reports, FC Basel has a 15 percent stake in Bologna's Dan Ndoye. Stucki cannot confirm this, but he says: "Yes, we have a sell-on stake."
-
Degen praises sports director Stucki
"I want the best people at FC Basel, then I've done my job. And that's why I'm happy that Daniel Stucki is here," says Degen. "Dani brings the virtues that are needed to be successful. Because he has them, there's not much for me to do. That's why I'm backing Dani 100 percent."
-
Stucki talks about working with Degen
"We have the office next to each other, Dave is informed about everything," says Stucki. Operationally, the president does practically nothing: "But of course, Dave has incredible know-how and I can benefit from that. We use our strengths together."
-
No new information on Celestini
Will the FCB coach stay or go? Head of media Walter has no new information on this. They are in contact with Celestini. "We are not naive and think that he has no offers," said Walter. Stucki adds: "After the cup final, we'll know what happens after the vacations. As things stand, we assume that Fabio will still be coach next season."
-
What Degen says about the Champions League qualifiers
"We still have enough challenges ahead of us. I'm not thinking about the end of August yet. First we have to get into the league phase, that's difficult enough," said the FCB boss.
-
How much is Shaqiri's championship bonus?
Rumors have been doing the rounds for some time that Xherdan Shaqiri's championship bonus is enormous. How high? "It doesn't matter how high it is. He came, announced and delivered. It doesn't matter how high it is. He's earned it," says Degen.
-
"We still have a lot to do"
Four years after taking over the club, however, Degen's journey is not over. "Anyone who knows me knows that I'm very ambitious. We still have a lot of plans," says Degen.
-
Degen takes the floor
"We've had a very exhausting season," says the FCB boss and starts by praising his seatmate Stucki: "He held the team together. The championship title is a great achievement for Dani Stucki and his team." Degen also thanks all FCB employees: "I'm proud of them."
-
-
What are Degen and Stucki's conclusions?
FC Basel are Swiss champions for the first time in eight years and have made an impressive rise since coach Fabio Celestini took over a good year and a half ago. How would President Degen and Sports Director Stucki sum it up?
-
Hello ...
... and welcome to the FC Basel media conference. Before the last Super League game of the season, Chairman of the Board David Degen and Sports Director Daniel Stucki will be the first to answer questions (from 11 a.m.), and from 1.30 p.m. coach Fabio Celestini and Xherdan Shaqiri will also be answering journalists' questions. You won't miss a thing here.