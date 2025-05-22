Shaqiri: "I'm always happy when the national team coach thinks of me"

"If we add up all the transfers we still have outstanding and so on, then we're looking at astronomical sums for a Swiss club. So you can say that we are healthy," says Degen. But that doesn't mean that you can now spend more. Rather, FCB wants to put the brakes on costs right now: "Now we have to continue to be humble and invest in the future."

Degen goes on to say that there is no need to sell any players this summer. "We are already in the profit zone," says Degen. Nevertheless, there could of course be departures: "Many clubs only make moves after the Club World Cup. You can never rule anything out. We don't have to sell, but at some point the offer is so big that it's right for the club. Then players come along who want to leave. And it makes no sense to keep a player against his will. That never happens with me."