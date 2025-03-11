Granit Xhaka's Leverkusen were dispatched 3-0 by Bayern a week ago. Is this Champions League round of 16 already decided? Not at all! His buddy Shaqiri, of all people, gives Xhaka hope.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bayer Leverkusen go into the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich trailing 3-0.

Many no longer believe in a turnaround. blue Sport looks back on five impressive comebacks in the top flight.

blue Sport broadcasts all UEFA Champions League matches live. Show more

Barcelona vs Liverpool

from 0:3 to 4:0

May 7, 2019: After Messi's brace in Barcelona's semi-final first leg against Liverpool, it's 3-0 to the Spaniards. For the Reds, one thing is clear: they need a sensation at Anfield Road to reach the final. And there was a sensation: Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice and Divock Origi also scored a brace. Xherdan Shaqiri plays 90 minutes for Liverpool and provides the assist to make it 3-0.

AS Roma v Barcelona

(from 1:4 to 3:0)

April 10, 2018: Barça fly to Rome with a 4:1 lead. The semi-final seems certain. But Barcelona got their socks handed to them at the Stadio Olimpico: the favorites went down 3-0, with Dzeko, De Rossi and Manolas the scorers for Roma.

Kostas Manolas lets the Romans celebrate against Barça. Keystone

Deportivo v Milan

(from 1:4 to 4:0)

April 6, 2004: La Coruna trailed 1:4 after the quarter-final. But the Spaniards sensationally turn things around in the second leg. Milan goalie Dida concedes four goals. The sensation is perfect.

Barcelona vs PSG

(from 0:4 to 6:1)

March 8, 2017: FC Barcelona lead 3:1 in the round of 16 second leg against PSG as the 88th minute dawns. With a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, the game seemed to be over. But the Catalan star ensemble around Messi and Neymar achieved the impossible: three goals between the 88th and 95th minute. 6:1! Barça are through. And PSG suffer an embarrassment.

Unforgettable: Lionel Messi is celebrated by the Barça fans during the "Remuntada". imago

Liverpool against Milan

(from 0:3 at the break to 3:3)

May 25, 2005: This crazy turnaround takes place in a single game. Liverpool are 3-0 down at the break against Milan in the final at Istanbul's Atatürk Stadium. Then the footballing miracle! Liverpool legend Gerrard, Smicer and Alonso equalize within six minutes. Milan superstars Pirlo and Shevchenko then miss in the penalty shoot-out. Liverpool in ecstasy.