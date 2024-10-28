Shaqiri can now celebrate his corner kick goal as his own after all. sda

Xherdan Shaqiri converted a corner kick directly against Winterthur. The goal was initially deemed an own goal, but this is no longer the case. The goal will be added to the FCB returnee's statistics.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shaqiri's corner kick, which led to a 5-0 win against Winterthur, was initially deemed an own goal.

Now it is clear: Shaqiri is credited with the goal.

He now has two goals for the season. Show more

"Actually, the goal is already mine," said Xherdan Shaqiri on Saturday evening after the 6:1 thumping win against Winterthur. The magic foot smashed a corner kick straight into the net to make it 5:0. The goal was initially counted as an own goal, but this has now been changed. This is according to the official statistics of the Swiss Football League.

Shaqiri thus scored a brace against Winterthur - his first goals since returning to FC Basel.