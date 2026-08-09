After being substituted in FCB’s first two games of the season, Xherdan Shaqiri had to sit on the bench against Thun. Coach Stephan Lichtsteiner explained the decision—and Shaqiri scored his first goal of the season after coming off the bench.

Here's what it's all about Xherdan Shaqiri will start on the bench against Thun. FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner explains that this is because Shaqiri has not completed all of his training sessions and does not want to risk an injury.

Shaqiri came on as a substitute after an hour and scored his first goal of the season in the 75th minute from a tight angle. It was his first goal since early April. Basel went on to win 4–2.

Although Shaqiri had left his future open in June, it now appears that a departure is off the table. His contract expires at the end of the season. Summary created with

At the start of training in June, Xherdan Shaqiri dropped a bit of a bombshell when he said he would be keeping a close eye on what happens at FC Basel this summer: “We’re in the middle of the transfer window—and anything is possible.”

Since then, however, things have quieted down around the FCB captain, and it seems no one believes he’ll leave this summer anymore. That said, the amazing feats with which Shaqiri thrilled the fans during his comeback season two years ago (18 goals, 21 assists) are becoming increasingly rare.

Last season, Shaqiri was still able to keep up the pace in the first half of the season, with 5 goals and 7 assists in his first 11 games. His standout performance came on January 25, when he single-handedly led FCB to a 4–3 victory in the classic match against Zurich with a hat trick and an assist.

Shaqiri isn't doing well under Lichtsteiner

Ironically, that thrilling match against FCZ was Ludovic Magnin’s last game; he was forced to step down and was replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner. Since then, Shaqiri has been struggling. His tally in the 17 games under former national teammate Lichtsteiner leading up to this weekend: 2 goals, 0 assists.

Lichtsteiner will bench his captain for Sunday’s match against Thun. Ahead of the game, the coach told blue Sport: “Shaq wasn’t able to complete all of his training sessions. I don’t want to risk an injury this early in the season. I want a team on the field that’s 100 percent fit.”

A hand signal as a hint?

Shaqiri sat on the bench for an hour before coming on as a substitute. With a goal from a tight angle—his first since early April—the 34-year-old then sealed the victory in the 75th minute. Confidently, he pounds his chest and, just like Cristiano Ronaldo once did, points to the ground, as if to signal that St. Jakob Park is still his home—and the place where he can shine once again.

Shortly before the end, Shaqiri’s misplaced pass led to Thun’s goal, making the score 2–4—much to Lichtsteiner’s annoyance. It’s at least doubtful whether the “magical midget” will return to Basel’s starting lineup for their next game. Next Saturday, FCB will travel to face first-division side Courtételle in the first round of the Cup—and just one day later, the Joggeli will host the highlight match against FC Barcelona.