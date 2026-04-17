Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri honored. IMAGO/Laci Perenyi

Granit Xhaka is the Swiss national player of the year for the fourth time in a row. Xherdan Shaqiri is Super League Player 2025, while Géraldine Reuteler wins the women's award, as she did last year.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss Football Association (SFV) and the Swiss Football League (SFL) have decided not to reschedule the Swiss Football Night, which was canceled following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana.

In the "Male National Player" category, the same player, Granit Xhaka, came out on top for the fourth time in a row. Xhaka (33) captained Switzerland to their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance. Géraldine Reuteler (26), last year's winner, also came out on top in the "Female National Player" category.

Other awards went to Johan Manzambi (National Youngster Male), Leila Wandeler (National Youngster Female), Xherdan Shaqiri (Super League Player), Iman Beney (Women's Super League) and Valon Fazliu (Challenge League Player). FC Concordia Lausanne (Spirit of Football Award) and SC Nebikon (Fair Play Trophy) also received an award. Show more

The Swiss Football Association (SFA) and the Swiss Football League (SFL) decided not to hold the Swiss Football Night on January 12, which had been canceled following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, due to the busy schedule ahead of the World Cup. The winners were presented with their trophies in person.

⚽ Die Gewinnerinnen und Gewinner der 5. Swiss Football Night stehen fest 🏆https://t.co/1aO21GMoa4

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⚽ Les vainqueurs de la 5e Swiss Football Night sont connus 🏆https://t.co/Dqmn5wyMMY pic.twitter.com/UEGa86bQe9 — Swiss Football League (@News_SFL) April 17, 2026

Granit Xhaka won the "UBS National Male Player" category for the fourth time in a row. As captain, the 33-year-old led Switzerland to their sixth World Cup appearance in a row. He also proved his leadership qualities at club level once again: after moving back to the Premier League from Bayer Leverkusen, he immediately became captain at promoted Sunderland.

As in the previous year, Géraldine Reuteler was named "UBS National Female Player". The 26-year-old from Nidwalden was named "Player of the Match" in all three group matches at the Women's Euro and was voted "Team of the Preliminary Round" by the specialist magazine Kicker. Reuteler has been in impressive form at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for some time now.

Manzambi best youngster

Bundesliga debut in September 2024, U-21 debut in March 2025, regular appearances in Germany's top league since April 2025, national team debut in June and first goal in his second international match: the rise of Johan Manzambi, the "UBS National Youngster Male", can certainly be described as meteoric. Manzambi contributed a goal in both games against Sweden as a "joker" in the World Cup qualifiers.

Manzambi as the rising star of the season. Keystone

Leila Wandeler's dancing and singing interludes at the home European Championships were legendary - the performances of the "UBS National Youngster Female" on the pitch were cheeky, courageous and refreshing. The young player from Fribourg was the big surprise in the Swiss European Championship squad and played her way into the hearts of the fans with passion. In the summer of 2025, she moved to West Ham United from Olympique Lyonnais' youth academy and immediately caused a stir with a dream goal on her starting debut in the London League Cup.

Shaqiri and Beney clean up at national level

Xherdan Shaqiri has left his mark on the Super League in 2025 with his outstanding intelligence and the exceptional quality of his left foot. Back in Basel, the former international immediately found his old effectiveness: decisive goals, brilliant passes - 13 goals and 13 assists in just 20 league games in the spring - and a leadership style that carried his team to the championship title. As FCB's driving force, the "Brack Super League Player" impressively demonstrates why he remains one of the most influential Swiss footballers of his generation.

Iman Beney shot BSC YB Women to the championship title with her decisive penalty and played her way into the notebooks of top European clubs with her strong performances. Since the summer of 2025, the super talent from Valais, who was named "AXA Women's Super League Player", has been under contract with Manchester City in the Women's Super League, where she plays regularly.

Valon Fazliu is one of the most impressive and dangerous players in the dieci Challenge League and was awarded the Iconic Trophy for the second time in a row. A tireless worker with outstanding efficiency and a keen eye for goal, he carries FC Aarau with his explosiveness and courage at crucial moments.

FC Concordia Lausanne received the "UBS Spirit of Football Award" for its "Le Pôle social" project (professional social work for families, children and young people in difficult situations and the organization of daily homework help for over 60 children). The "Suva Fairplay Trophy" was won by SC Nebikon. With only 58 penalty points in 117 games, the Lucerne team was the fairest of all 604 registered clubs. As a reward, the fan teams received a starting place per gender in the first cup round 2025/26 in addition to the award.