FC Basel barely had a grip on the game in the first half of the away game at Lyon. Shortly before the break, Xherdan Shaqiri might get a little frustrated - he's lucky he doesn't have to go to the showers early.

Andreas Lunghi

It was a complicated game for Basel at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon. After taking an early lead thanks to a misunderstanding between Marwin Hitz and Metinho, the home side controlled the game and allowed very little at the back.

This seemed to frustrate Basel. When an attack goes down the left shortly before the break, four Basel players are ready in the center. Xherdan Shaqiri is most closely guarded by Corentin Tolisso.

The two former Bayern players tug at each other's shirts - and suddenly the Frenchman goes down. On closer inspection, you can see Shaqiri elbow the Lyon captain in the chest. Referee Manfredas Lukjančukas only shows a yellow card.

In the blue Sport Studio, experts Michael Lang and Alex Frei agree: a sending-off would probably have been appropriate. "He was lucky, you have to say that," says Lang.

For the 34-year-old, it is clear that if the referee had been asked by the VAR to look at the monitor, he would have shown the red card. "Especially when he sees from the other perspective how the elbow goes towards the ribcage."

In the end, this scene doesn't matter. FCB lost the game 2-0 at Lyon - Shaqiri couldn't do anything to change that.

Comments on the game