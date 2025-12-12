FC Basel held their own against Premier League third-placed Aston Villa, but were ultimately beaten 2-1 and dropped below the bottom of the Europa League table. The FCB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Grade: 4 Goal Marwin Hitz

The first shot on goal is on target. Hitz grabs his shoulder as he fists the ball away, he seems to have hurt himself and is then no longer quick enough to fend off Guessand's shot. The second good Villa chance also resulted in a goal. But Hitz was powerless to stop Tielemans' well-struck shot.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Keigo Tsunemoto

The Japanese defender had Sancho under control for long stretches and hardly allowed anything to happen down his side. Not much from the scorer of last weekend's winning goal in Winterthur up front.

Grade: 4 Defense Jonas Adjetey

Sometimes he doesn't know what to do with the ball at his feet. Defensively, however, a solid performance overall.

Grade: 5 Defense Flavius Daniliuc

Basel's best player on the evening, and not just because of his goal to make it 1-1. He made several saves in dire straits. Malen - who scored twice against YB - is completely out of the picture.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Dominik Schmid

The Villa defense had the most trouble with him in the first half. Schmid runs up and down his left flank and is dangerous twice. After the break, he was more involved in defensive work.

Grade: 4 Midfield Metinho

He directs the FCB midfield and builds up the play without making any mistakes. He had a good chance to equalize in the second half, but shot over the goal. A solid game from the Brazilian.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Andrej Bačanin

As in Genk, the 18-year-old has Magnin's trust. He is fearless in the central midfield against the physically superior giants Bogarde and Onana. Before conceding the goal to make it 1-2, he allows Buendia to provide the assist too easily. Otherwise, a good performance from the Serbian teenager, who can be recommended for further appearances.

Grade: 4 Midfield Leo Leroy

Too bad his supposed equalizing goal didn't count. He does a lot of running and also shows his class time and again. When he conceded the second goal, he had to cover for Tielemans. He doesn't - and the goal is scored.

Grade: 4.5 Attack Philip Otele

He gets in the way when Shaqiri tries to clear before the goal to make it 0-1 - and thus becomes an involuntary source of inspiration for Guessand. Otherwise very active and defensively committed. Just hardly any goalscoring threat.

Grade: 4.5 Attack Xherdan Shaqiri

Shaqiri plays the center forward and waits in vain for the balls that he normally serves to the attackers himself. Before the 0:1, he perhaps takes a little too long when trying to clear the ball in his own penalty area - seconds later it hits the back of the net. But then his free-kick cross, which leads to 1:1, is as soft as butter. Doesn't play a bad game, but is much more effective in his role as ball distributor. He's off after an hour.

Grade: 4.5 Attack Bénie Traore

His tunnel against Villa shooting star Rogers is one of the highlights of the game for Basel. Traoré also set up two good FCB chances. He was substituted after 73 minutes.

Substitute player

Note: 4.5 From the 62nd minute for Shaqiri Albian Ajeti

His substitution injected some fresh impetus into the Basel attack, but Ajeti was also unable to prevent the defeat. He narrowly misses the equalizer with a header shortly before the end.

Note: – From the 74th minute for Bacanin Koba Koindredi

Too short an outing for a rating.

Note: – From the 74th minute for Traoré Ibrahim Salah

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: – From 85th minute for Otele Marin Šotiček

Too short an intervention for a rating.

Note: – From 74th minute for Leroy Moritz Broschinski

Too short an intervention for a rating.