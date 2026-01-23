Xherdan Shaqiri is putting pressure on FC Basel’s club management. He’s leaving his future in Basel up in the air. A key factor: the club’s transfer policy this summer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri returned to FC Basel in the summer of 2024 and immediately won the double with his former youth club.

Two years after his return, he’s keeping his future open. While a transfer isn’t his goal, this scenario could still play out.

During a media session at the start of training, Shaqiri highlighted the squad composition for the upcoming season: “I’ll be paying close attention to how the team is put together.”

FC Basel takes note: Xherdan Shaqiri leaves his future at FCB open as training begins. “It’s possible that I might still leave FCB during this transfer window,” the attacking player told journalists present at a media session on Tuesday afternoon on the training field. He emphasized that leaving FCB is not his goal, yet he has clear ideas.

In both soccer and life, anything is possible, says Shaqiri. There are never any guarantees. “I’m going to take a close look at what’s going to happen at FC Basel.” Here, Shaqiri mentions the Bebbi’s transfer policy: “I’ll be paying attention to how the squad is put together. I want a good squad so I can lead the team.”

Last season, neither FCB nor Shaqiri came close to matching the performances of the previous season, when they won the double. “I try to get the best out of the situation. I, too, have to deliver—and for that, I need my teammates,” says the 34-year-old.

A clear message from the Basel superstar to the club’s management. Nevertheless, he remains positive: “I’m very relaxed at the moment. I’m very happy at FC Basel and still have a year left on my contract here.”