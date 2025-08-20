FC Basel cannot get past 1:1 in the first leg of the play-off against Copenhagen. The yellow card against Adjetey in particular caused a lot of discussion after the game - with Xherdan Shaqiri criticizing coach Ludovic Magnin.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel miss out on a home win in the Champions League play-off against Copenhagen and have to settle for a 1-1 draw after a yellow card against Adjetey.

Xherdan Shaqiri is annoyed at what he sees as an unnecessary sending-off and criticizes coach Ludovic Magnin after the game.

The FCB coach takes the blame, but at the same time defends his decision, which he would make exactly the same again. Show more

The final phase of the all-important first leg of the Champions League play-off is underway at Basel's St. Jakob-Park. Shortly before the end, the score was 1:1 - FCB absolutely needed a goal against Copenhagen. Then the 82nd minute.

Basel lose the ball in the attacking third and the Danes switch at lightning speed. Ex-BVB super talent Youssoufa Moukoko picks up speed - and can only be stopped by Basel defender Adjetey for an irregularity. A clear-cut case: yellow-red.

A bitter pill to swallow for Basel, as a win is out of the question when they are outnumbered. In the end, it remained a draw. Clearly not enough for two-time Champions League winner Xherdan Shaqiri. "That's disappointing. We really wanted to win today", Basel's attacking star told blue Sport after the game (see video above).

Shaqiri was particularly annoyed by the sending off in the closing stages. "We get an unnecessary yellow card and then have to stand in behind." The 33-year-old does not only see Adjetey at fault, but also criticizes the decisions made by coach Ludovic Magnin.

"We knew that the defender had already been yellow-carded. You might have to react differently beforehand and maybe take him off," he said, taking a swipe at the FCB coach. "We knew there was a risk of a yellow card because there were a lot of fouls today. That can't happen to us," Shaqiri made clear.

Magnin takes the blame on his shoulders

Shortly afterwards, Basel coach Magnin also answers questions from blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger. When asked about his star's criticism, the 46-year-old showed understanding: "In hindsight, if the player gets a yellow-red, it's always the coach's fault. And I take the blame for that," says Magnin.

Nevertheless, the FCB coach is convinced of his decisions - and disagrees with Shaqiri from a tactical point of view.

"I take that into account in my considerations. But I didn't see the central defender in any danger during the game. I thought more about Tsunemoto," revealed Magnin and stubbornly announced: "I would do it exactly the same way (again)."

