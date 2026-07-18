In the final preseason match before the start of the league season, Xherdan Shaqiri is in the FCB starting lineup. However, in the scoreless draw against Juventus Turin, the 34-year-old is substituted at halftime. Is everything okay?

How is the FCB star doing? Shaqiri limps into the interview: “I’ve been in pain these past few weeks”

Here's what it's all about Xherdan Shaqiri was substituted at halftime during the friendly match against Juventus Turin (0–0).

After the game, Shaqiri said in an interview with blue Sport that he had been in pain over the past few weeks, but that “everything is fine.”

There have been a lot of changes at FC Basel—what’s possible with this team? “Anything is possible,” says Shaqiri. “The players who come to FC Basel need to know that we’re in it to win titles.” Summary created with

Xherdan Shaqiri doesn’t seem particularly happy after the friendly match against Juventus Turin. As the FCB star limps over for the interview, blue Sport commentator Marko Vucur asks if everything is all right. “Everything’s fine,” he reassures him, but then adds, “I’ve had some pain in my back and Achilles tendon over the past few weeks.”

Shaqiri plays a solid first half but is then substituted at halftime. This may be a precautionary measure, since the new season starts in a week, and the team certainly doesn't want to take any unnecessary risks.

Shaqiri on Transfers and Goals

His take on the game? Shaqiri takes a deep breath and then says, “Yes, it’s Juventus Turin. I think everyone knows what they’re capable of and what kind of club it is. You could see their quality, too. But even so, we managed to create one or two small chances.”

One of those chances—and it wasn’t a small one—was squandered by the star playmaker himself. Shortly before halftime, he took a free kick from about 17 meters out. His plan to surprise Di Gregorio with a shot into the far corner didn’t work out. The Juve goalie made the save with ease.

A 0-0 draw against Juventus is “a positive result”; now the team can look ahead. When asked about the many lineup changes and what this team is capable of, Shaqiri says: “Anything is possible. The players who come to FC Basel need to know that we’re playing for titles.” People should also expect FC Basel to remain in contention until the very end. “And that’s our goal.”

What Shaqiri says in his interview with blue Sport isn’t out of the ordinary. His body language, however, leaves room for interpretation. The FCB star doesn’t seem particularly happy. Is it just the pain, or is there more to it than that? The coming weeks should shed some light on the matter.

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FC Basel 1893 – Juventus FC 0:0

St. Jakob Park. – 24,206 spectators. – Referee: Lukas Fähndrich.

FC Basel: Omlin (46. Salvi); Tsunemoto (78. Vouilloz), Daniliuc, Victory, Cissé (78. Louis); Malachowski (66. Leroy), Metinho (78. Omeragic); Olaigbe (66. Salah), Shaqiri (46. Sow), Otele (66. Bacanin); Ajeti (46. Celar, 85. Widmer D’Autilia).

Juventus (1st half): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Douglas Luiz; Zhegrova, Adzic, Boga; Ekhator (30. Openda).

Juventus (2nd half): Perin; Neto Lopés, Rugani, Cabal Murillo, Rouhi; Licina, Ramos de Oliveira, Oboavwodou; Milik (78. Owusu), Openda.

Notes: FCB without Sigua (sore) and Do Nascimento (injured). / 58. Perin saves a penalty kick by Otele. – Red card: 84. Salvi (professional foul). Yellow cards: 38. Cambiaso (foul). 93. Neto Lopes (foul).

05:34

03:00 Omlin: «Das stimmt uns zuversichtlich für die neue Saison»