Xherdan Shaqiri's nerves fail him from the penalty spot - and not for the first time this season. blue Sport expert Alex Frei speaks plainly and urges the FCB captain to relinquish responsibility.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri misses a penalty for the fourth time this season - for the third time in a row in the Super League.

"I think Shaq is incredible, but three misses in a row - that's a bit steep," says blue Sport expert Alex Frei.

Ludovic Magnin says: "I'd better not say what I was thinking when Shaqiri missed." Show more

First against Lugano, then against St. Gallen and now in Lucerne: Xherdan Shaqiri misses a penalty for the third time in a row in the Super League. He also failed to score from the spot in the Cup against Etoile Carouge.

What's wrong with the FCB captain, who is actually considered a sure-fire penalty taker? Against Lucerne, Shaqiri shoots well over the goal - and points directly to the penalty spot. So he seems to blame the pitch at least in part.

Xherdan Shaqiri and the penalty spot: not the best of friends at the moment. Keystone

Was the pressure simply too much after the last misses? "No, it has nothing to do with pressure," says blue Sport expert Alex Frei. "I missed a penalty once too, but certainly never three in a row in my life! I don't even think I've missed two. By the third penalty at the latest, you should realize for yourself that it's more likely to be your turn in the penalty list when the 17th shooter still has to score in a penalty shoot-out."

Fellow expert Daniel Gygax can't help but laugh - and Frei adds: "I think Shaq is incredible, but three misses in a row - that's a bit steep."

Who will score the next penalty?

While Gygax is of the opinion that the 34-year-old, with his experience, should step up again, Frei thinks Shaqiri should pass on the responsibility: "There are others who should take the ball. You can't tell me it's that difficult!"

Ludovic Magnin probably thought the same thing. "I was actually sure it would go in. Because I've never seen five missed penalties in a row before," said the FCB coach in an interview with blue Sport after the game, smiling: "You always see something new in football. I'd better not say what I thought when Shaqiri missed." The last time Philip Otele missed in Winterthur, now Shaqiri has missed again.

Koba Koindredi shows his team-mates how it's done. Because in the second half in Lucerne there was another penalty. After coming on as a substitute, the Frenchman stepped up to the spot and converted with aplomb. "I wasn't even looking," said Magnin. "Koba stayed cool. It was extremely important to beat this penalty curse."

Whether Koindredi will also start the next penalty is questionable, however, as he is not a regular and has not been in the starting eleven since October. For Magnin, this is of secondary importance at the moment anyway. He prefers to think about the last game before the winter break, against Servette on Saturday. "We want to end the year at the Joggeli with a win."