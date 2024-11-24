Xherdan Shaqiri converts a free kick directly against Servette, scores two more goals and sends Basel to the top of the table. But the returnee is far from satisfied: "Anything can happen this season."

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri scores three goals to fire FC Basel to a 3-1 win against Servette. The Bebbi are back at the top of the Super League after a long time.

"Now it's important that we carry on like this. Then anything can happen this season," says the FCB star - and is probably already dreaming of the championship title.

Fabio Celestini has led FCB from last place to first place in one year. "An incredible feeling," says the coach. Show more

Xherdan Shaqiri on fire! The returnee scores three goals in the home game against Servette, single-handedly deciding the match and sending FC Basel to the top of the table. Although Shaqiri only made his first appearance for FCB since his return on the 5th Super League matchday, he is already the league's top scorer after the 15th matchday with 12 goals in 11 games (5 goals, 7 assists).

"It's a great day for us. We've struggled in recent games against the big teams, but today was a good test for us. I'm glad we were able to turn the match around," said Shaqiri in an interview with blue Sport after the game.

For the first time since his return to Basel, the former international star was able to celebrate a goal in front of his own fans. "It was important for me to score a goal for the first time in this beautiful stadium," said the 33-year-old.

Experiencing these emotions was one of the reasons for his return. Shaqiri: "I really wanted to come home. Because when you're at home, you can surpass yourself. You can see that I'm really enjoying football again. And things are looking up again with FC Basel! Now it's important that we carry on like this. Then anything can happen this season."

From bottom of the table to leader under Celestini

Thanks to this victory, FCB are top of the Super League for the first time in a good three years. "It's really nice to be able to look down from the top again and be back at the top with FC Basel," says Shaqiri. It's a wonderful moment that you can enjoy. "But it's just a snapshot. The hardest thing in football is to maintain consistency and stay up there for as long as possible."

The facts and figures behind FCB's soaring success. blue Sport

Fabio Celestini also speaks of an "incredible feeling". We remember: when Celestini took over as coach almost exactly a year ago, FCB were bottom of the table. "To be first again after many weeks or years is incredible."

The FCB coach has special praise for his superstar. "Xherdan is an important player for us. Not just during the games. We also see him in training and in the dressing room. His winning mentality is exactly what our young players need," says Celestini. "Shaqiri is incredible!"