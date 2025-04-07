Goalscorer falls over the bar Shaqiri on his celebration fail: "I'm glad I didn't injure myself"

FC Basel moves to the top of the Super League thanks to a win against Lugano, but not everything goes smoothly when celebrating: Xherdan Shaqiri falls over the bar after his goal, but remains uninjured.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Xherdan Shaqiri scores the 1:0 for FC Basel in their 2:0 win against Lugano, putting them four points clear at the top of the table.

While celebrating the goal, Shaqiri jumps over the bar, but falls due to his own momentum and briefly disappears behind the bar.

After the game, Shaqiri laughingly explains that the fall was due to his emotions and is relieved to have escaped injury. Show more

Everything is going like clockwork for Basel at the moment. FCB beat Lugano 2-0, while Servette lost at St. Gallen. For the first time this season, a Super League leader has a four-point lead over their closest rivals.

Well, almost everything went like clockwork. Because when it comes to celebrating goals, the Basel team have to go back to the books. At least Xherdan Shaqiri does. The new signing scores the 1:0 for FCB after a rebound. Carried away by his emotions, he sets off in the direction of the Basel fans, jumps over the bar and ... disappears.

The top scorer has probably overestimated the board and is suddenly lying on the ground. However, the all-clear comes a little later. Shaqiri stands up again and is celebrated by fans and teammates. In an interview with blue Sport after the game, he explains: "I took too much momentum, then it spun me around."

He had never done anything like that before: "It's something new," Shaqiri says into the camera with a grin and adds: "It came from the emotions and I'm glad I didn't hurt myself."

The FCB star's next TV appearance is on Tuesday evening. Shaqiri will then be a guest in the Champions League studio of blue Sport. Among other things on Tuesday's program: the clash between Shaqiri's former teams Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

