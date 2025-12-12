FC Basel play a good game against the third-placed team in the Premier League, but end up empty-handed again. The role of Shaqiri is once again a talking point after the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Not a magical night in Basel: FCB lost 2-1 to Aston Villa in the Europa League.

After the game, the role of Xherdan Shaqiri, who was set up as a center forward by Ludovic Magnin and replaced after an hour, was once again a talking point.

Shaqiri was visibly unhappy about his substitution. "I didn't want to throw my tactics overboard," explained the FCB coach. Show more

The exploit against Aston Villa fails to materialize. Basel lost the game despite having more chances and dropped below the bottom of the Europa League. With six points from five games, FCB are only in 26th place, with the last two preliminary round games against Salzburg and Viktoria Pilsen to follow in January.

"It was like so often this season. We put in a good performance, but in the end we're just frustrated because we didn't get any points," said Ludovic Magnin after the game. "Unfortunately, we couldn't reward ourselves, a draw would have been deserved. We played very well."

Magnin put Xherdan Shaqiri in the center of the attack against the English. What was the idea? "We already had a good balance in midfield in Genk with a classic 4-3-3. We wanted to have the midfield under control and we managed that well today," explained the FCB coach.

Shaqiri: "Unfortunately, that wasn't agreed"

After just under an hour, Magnin substituted his star. This was "unfortunately not agreed", but "the coach's decision", Shaqiri told blue Sport after the game. "You could tell that he was annoyed by the substitution," blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax agrees.

Magnin had this to say about Shaqiri's substitution: "We were well in the game and I didn't want to throw the midfield tactics overboard. I wanted to use a striker to break the deadlock. If we had made it 2-2 at the end, everything would have worked out, the stadium would have exploded and everyone would have been happy."

However, the FCB coach doesn't want to make a big deal out of the Shaqiri substitution: "We already discussed before the season whether Shaq could play every three days. Now he's already played 26 games in the two this season. But he has more power than some people think."