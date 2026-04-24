FC Basel may have to make do without Xherdan Shaqiri in the final games of the season. It is still unclear how long the FCB captain will be out for.
As the Super League club announced, the attacking player suffered a minor structural muscle injury to his right rear thigh in training on Tuesday.
At the very least, he will not be able to play in Sunday's home match against Sion (2.00 p.m. live on blue Sport). According to FCB, Shaqiri could be out for several weeks, which would mean the end of the season for him. Basel will play their last championship match of the season on May 17 against Lugano.