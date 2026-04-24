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Final spurt of the season without FCB captain? Shaqiri out with muscle injury

SDA

24.4.2026 - 11:55

Premature end to the season looms: FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri
Premature end to the season looms: FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri
Keystone

FC Basel may have to make do without Xherdan Shaqiri in the final games of the season. It is still unclear how long the FCB captain will be out for.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 11:55

24.04.2026, 12:10

As the Super League club announced, the attacking player suffered a minor structural muscle injury to his right rear thigh in training on Tuesday.

At the very least, he will not be able to play in Sunday's home match against Sion (2.00 p.m. live on blue Sport). According to FCB, Shaqiri could be out for several weeks, which would mean the end of the season for him. Basel will play their last championship match of the season on May 17 against Lugano.

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