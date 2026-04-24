Premature end to the season looms: FCB captain Xherdan Shaqiri Keystone

FC Basel may have to make do without Xherdan Shaqiri in the final games of the season. It is still unclear how long the FCB captain will be out for.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As the Super League club announced, the attacking player suffered a minor structural muscle injury to his right rear thigh in training on Tuesday.

ℹ️🚑 𝗫𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗾𝗶𝗿𝗶 𝗳ä𝗹𝗹𝘁 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘇𝘁 𝗮𝘂𝘀



FCB-Captain Xherdan Shaqiri hat sich am Dienstag, 21. April 2026, im Training eine kleine strukturelle Muskelverletzung am rechten hinteren Oberschenkel zugezogen. Ein Einsatz gegen den FC Sion am kommenden… pic.twitter.com/627ctoJxIA — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) April 24, 2026

At the very least, he will not be able to play in Sunday's home match against Sion (2.00 p.m. live on blue Sport). According to FCB, Shaqiri could be out for several weeks, which would mean the end of the season for him. Basel will play their last championship match of the season on May 17 against Lugano.

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