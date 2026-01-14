After a short winter break, the first two supplementary matches of the Super League are on the program on Wednesday. Here you can find out how the teams performed in the test matches.
Before all the Super League teams are in action at the weekend, two more games will be played on Wednesday. Servette will host Lausanne-Sport (you can watch the game live on free TV on blue Zoom) and bottom team Winterthur will play away at Sion (live on blue Sport).
The big test match overview
1st Thun (40 points)
- January 7: Thun - FC Rapperswil-Jona 4:0 (goals: Elmin Rastoder (2x), Brighton Labeau, Fabio Fehr)
- January 10: FC Thun - FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy (120 minutes) 2:0 (Goals: 2x Elmin Rastoder)
- January 14: FC Thun - FC Wil 1900 (120 minutes)
2nd St.Gallen (37)
- January 7: FC St.Gallen 1879 - RSC Anderlecht/BEL 2:1 (goals: Jordi Quintilla, own goal)
3. Lugano (33)
- January 5: FC Lugano - 1. FC Köln/GER 1:2 (Goal: Kevin Behrens)
- January 9: FC Lugano - Viktoria Pilsen/CZE (3*45 min.) 2:4 (Goals: Kevin Behrens, Claudio Cassano)
4th Basel (32)
- January 6: FC Basel 1893 - SK Slavia Prague/CZE 4:3 (Goals: Albian Ajeti, Xherdan Shaqiri, Kaio Eduardo and Ibrahim Salah)
- January 9: FC Basel 1893 - SV 07 Elversberg/GER (2*60 min.) 5:6 (Goals: Xherdan Shaqiri, Leo Leroy, Junior Zé, Marin Soticek, Dion Kacuri)
5. Young Boys (29)
- January 7: BSC Young Boys - Dinamo Bucharest/ROU 0:2
- January 10: BSC Young Boys - Linzer ASK/AUT 0:3
6th Sion (27*)
- January 6: FC Sion - Olympique Béja/TUN 6:1 (Goals: Lamine Diack, Rilind Nivokazi, Josias Lukembila (2x), Dinis Rodrigues (2x))
- January 9: FC Sion - SV Zulte Waregem/BEL (4*30 min.) 3:2 (Goals: Jan Kronig, Rilind Nivokazi, Winsley Boteli)
7th FC Zurich (24)
- January 10: FC Zürich - 1. FC Kaiserslautern/GER (3*45) 1:3 (Goal: Damenius Reverson)
8th Lucerne (21)
- January 5: FC Luzern - VfB Stuttgart/GER 2:3 (Goals: Lars Villiger, Andrej Vasovic)
- January 10: FC Luzern - SCR Altach/AUT (120 minutes) 2:1 (Goals: Sandro Wyss, Andrej Vasovic)
9th Lausanne-Sport (21*)
- January 8: FC Lausanne-Sport - Neuchatel Xamax FCS 4:2 (Goals: Theo Bair (2x), Karim Sow, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji)
- January 8: FC Lausanne-Sport - FC Stade Nyonnais 1:0 (Goal: Seydou Traoré)
10th Servette (20*)
- January 7: Servette FC - Holstein Kiel/GER 1:1 (Goal: Keyan Varela)
- January 10: Servette FC - KV Mechelen/BEL 1:2 (goal: Mardochée Miguel)
11th Grasshoppers (17)
- January 10: Grasshopper Club Zürich - 1. FC Nürnberg/GER (3*45 min.) 1:7 (Goal: Emmanuel Tsimba)
12th Winterthur (10*)
- January 6: FC Winterthur - 1. FC Magdeburg/GER 1:2 (Goal: Andrin Hunziker)
- January 8: FC Winterthur - TSV 1860 München/GER (3*45 min.) 1:4 (Goal: Andrin Hunziker)
* One game less than the competition