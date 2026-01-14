  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Test matches at a glance Shaqiri scores a dream goal ++ YB remain goalless ++ GC receive a heavy slap in the face

Patrick Lämmle

14.1.2026

After a short winter break, the first two supplementary matches of the Super League are on the program on Wednesday. Here you can find out how the teams performed in the test matches.

14.01.2026, 10:41

14.01.2026, 10:50

Before all the Super League teams are in action at the weekend, two more games will be played on Wednesday. Servette will host Lausanne-Sport (you can watch the game live on free TV on blue Zoom) and bottom team Winterthur will play away at Sion (live on blue Sport).

The big test match overview

1st Thun (40 points)

  • January 7: Thun - FC Rapperswil-Jona 4:0 (goals: Elmin Rastoder (2x), Brighton Labeau, Fabio Fehr)
  • January 10: FC Thun - FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy (120 minutes) 2:0 (Goals: 2x Elmin Rastoder)
  • January 14: FC Thun - FC Wil 1900 (120 minutes)
Show more

2nd St.Gallen (37)

  • January 7: FC St.Gallen 1879 - RSC Anderlecht/BEL 2:1 (goals: Jordi Quintilla, own goal)
Show more

3. Lugano (33)

  • January 5: FC Lugano - 1. FC Köln/GER 1:2 (Goal: Kevin Behrens)
  • January 9: FC Lugano - Viktoria Pilsen/CZE (3*45 min.) 2:4 (Goals: Kevin Behrens, Claudio Cassano)
Show more

4th Basel (32)

  • January 6: FC Basel 1893 - SK Slavia Prague/CZE 4:3 (Goals: Albian Ajeti, Xherdan Shaqiri, Kaio Eduardo and Ibrahim Salah)
  • January 9: FC Basel 1893 - SV 07 Elversberg/GER (2*60 min.) 5:6 (Goals: Xherdan Shaqiri, Leo Leroy, Junior Zé, Marin Soticek, Dion Kacuri)
Show more

5. Young Boys (29)

  • January 7: BSC Young Boys - Dinamo Bucharest/ROU 0:2
  • January 10: BSC Young Boys - Linzer ASK/AUT 0:3
Show more

6th Sion (27*)

  • January 6: FC Sion - Olympique Béja/TUN 6:1 (Goals: Lamine Diack, Rilind Nivokazi, Josias Lukembila (2x), Dinis Rodrigues (2x))
  • January 9: FC Sion - SV Zulte Waregem/BEL (4*30 min.) 3:2 (Goals: Jan Kronig, Rilind Nivokazi, Winsley Boteli)
Show more

7th FC Zurich (24)

  • January 10: FC Zürich - 1. FC Kaiserslautern/GER (3*45) 1:3 (Goal: Damenius Reverson)
Show more

8th Lucerne (21)

  • January 5: FC Luzern - VfB Stuttgart/GER 2:3 (Goals: Lars Villiger, Andrej Vasovic)
  • January 10: FC Luzern - SCR Altach/AUT (120 minutes) 2:1 (Goals: Sandro Wyss, Andrej Vasovic)
Show more

9th Lausanne-Sport (21*)

  • January 8: FC Lausanne-Sport - Neuchatel Xamax FCS 4:2 (Goals: Theo Bair (2x), Karim Sow, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji)
  • January 8: FC Lausanne-Sport - FC Stade Nyonnais 1:0 (Goal: Seydou Traoré)
Show more

10th Servette (20*)

  • January 7: Servette FC - Holstein Kiel/GER 1:1 (Goal: Keyan Varela)
  • January 10: Servette FC - KV Mechelen/BEL 1:2 (goal: Mardochée Miguel)
Show more

11th Grasshoppers (17)

  • January 10: Grasshopper Club Zürich - 1. FC Nürnberg/GER (3*45 min.) 1:7 (Goal: Emmanuel Tsimba)
Show more

12th Winterthur (10*)

  • January 6: FC Winterthur - 1. FC Magdeburg/GER 1:2 (Goal: Andrin Hunziker)
  • January 8: FC Winterthur - TSV 1860 München/GER (3*45 min.) 1:4 (Goal: Andrin Hunziker)
Show more

* One game less than the competition

Soccer News

"What a load of shit"Real star Bellingham rages against media after Alonso exit

Tears on comeback. Nati star Vargas trusts in God's help after new injury

Tears on comebackNati star Vargas trusts in God's help after new injury

Super League. Two catch-up games before the actual restart

Super LeagueTwo catch-up games before the actual restart

Competition. Be part of the blue Sport VIP Champions Night

CompetitionBe part of the blue Sport VIP Champions Night

Bundesliga. Widmer scores in Fischer's first Bundesliga win with Mainz - Stuttgart beat Frankfurt

BundesligaWidmer scores in Fischer's first Bundesliga win with Mainz - Stuttgart beat Frankfurt